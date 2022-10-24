Production Deployment
There are many ways to deploy Payload to a production environment. When evaluating how you will deploy Payload, you need to consider these main aspects:
Basics
In order for Payload to run, it requires both the server code and the built admin panel. These will be the
dist
and
build directories by default. If you've used
create-payload-app to create your project, executing the
build
npm script will build both and output these directories.
Security
Payload features a suite of security features that you can rely on to strengthen your application's security. When deploying to Production, it's a good idea to double-check that you are making proper use of each of them.
The Secret Key
When you initialize Payload, you provide it with a
secret property. This property should be impossible to guess and
extremely difficult for brute-force attacks to crack. Make sure your Production
secret is a long, complex string. It's
often best practice to store it in an
env file which is not checked into your Git repository, using
dotenv to supply
it to your
payload.init call.
Double-check and thoroughly test all Access Control
Because you are in complete control of who can do what with your data, you should double and triple-check that you wield that power responsibly before deploying to Production.
Building the Admin panel
Before running in Production, you need to have built a production-ready copy of the Payload Admin panel. To do this,
Payload provides the
build NPM script. You can use it by adding a
script to your
package.json file like this:
package.json:
Then, to build Payload, you would run
npm run build in your project folder. A production-ready Admin bundle will be
created in the
build directory.
Setting Node to Production
Make sure you set the environment variable
NODE_ENV to
production. Based on this variable, many Node packages
automatically optimize themselves. In production, Payload automatically disables
the GraphQL Playground, serves a production-ready version of the Admin
panel, and other changes.
Secure Cookie Settings
You should be using an SSL certificate for production Payload instances, which means you can enable secure cookies in your Authentication-enabled Collection configs.
Preventing API Abuse
Payload comes with a robust set of built-in anti-abuse measures, such as locking out users after X amount of failed
login attempts, request rate limiting, GraphQL query complexity limits, max
depth settings, and
more. Click here to learn more.
MongoDB
Payload can be used with any MongoDB compatible database including AWS DocumentDB or Azure Cosmos DB.
Managing MongoDB yourself
If you are using a persistent filesystem-based cloud host such as a DigitalOcean Droplet or an Amazon EC2 server, you might opt to install MongoDB directly on that server itself so that Node can communicate with it locally. With this approach, you can benefit from faster response times, but scaling can become more involved as your app's user base grows.
Letting someone else do it
Alternatively, you can rely on a third-party MongoDB host such as MongoDB Atlas. With Atlas or a similar cloud provider, you can trust them to take care of your database's availability, security, redundancy, and backups.
DocumentDB
When using AWS DocumentDB, you will need to configure connection options for authentication in the
connectOptions
passed to the
mongooseAdapter . You also need to set
connectOptions.useFacet to
false to disable use of the
unsupported
$facet aggregation.
CosmosDB
When using Azure Cosmos DB, an index is needed for any field you may want to sort on. To add the sort index for all fields that may be sorted in the admin UI use the indexSortableFields configuration option.
File storage
If you are using Payload to manage file uploads, you need to consider where your uploaded files will be permanently stored. If you do not use Payload for file uploads, then this section does not impact your app whatsoever.
Persistent vs Ephemeral Filesystems
Some cloud app hosts such as Heroku use
ephemeral file systems, which means that any files
uploaded to your server only last until the server restarts or shuts down. Heroku and similar providers schedule
restarts and shutdowns without your control, meaning your uploads will accidentally disappear without any way to get
them back.
Alternatively, persistent filesystems will never delete your files and can be trusted to reliably host uploads perpetually.
Popular cloud providers with ephemeral filesystems:
- Heroku
- DigitalOcean Apps
Popular cloud providers with persistent filesystems:
- DigitalOcean Droplets
- Amazon EC2
- GoDaddy
- Many other more traditional web hosts
Using ephemeral filesystem providers like Heroku
If you don't use Payload's
upload functionality, you can go ahead and use Heroku or similar platform easily.
Everything will work exactly as you want it to.
But, if you do, and you still want to use an ephemeral filesystem provider, you can write a hook-based solution to copy the files your users upload to a more permanent storage solution like Amazon S3 or DigitalOcean Spaces.
To automatically send uploaded files to S3 or similar, you could:
- Write an asynchronous
beforeChangehook for all Collections that support Uploads, which takes any uploaded
filefrom the Express
reqand sends it to an S3 bucket
- Write an
afterReadhook to save a
s3URLfield that automatically takes the
filenamestored and formats a full S3 URL
- Write an
afterDeletehook that automatically deletes files from the S3 bucket
With the above configuration, deploying to Heroku or similar becomes no problem.
DigitalOcean Tutorials
DigitalOcean provides extremely helpful documentation that can walk you through the entire process of creating a production-ready Droplet to host your Payload app:
- Create a new Ubuntu 20.04 droplet on DigitalOcean
- Initial server setup
- Install nginx
- Install and secure MongoDB
- Create a new MongoDB and user
- Set up Node for production
Swap Space
Swap refers to a section of storage on the hard drive that is reserved to temporarily store data that can no longer fit within RAM. This allows for the expansion of your server's working memory, with some limitations. Swap space comes into play when available RAM can no longer accommodate actively used application data, enabling the system to continue functioning.
Insufficient space can lead to deployment errors and memory-related issues, resulting in application crashes, sluggish performance, or an unresponsive server.
Common deployment error due to space limitations (as reported by users):
Error: Command failed with exit code 1
To configure swap, we recommend following this tutorial on How To Add Swap Space.
Docker
This is an example of a multi-stage docker build of Payload for production. Ensure you are setting your environment
variables on deployment, like
PAYLOAD_SECRET,
PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH, and
DATABASE_URI if needed.
Docker Compose
Here is an example of a docker-compose.yml file that can be used for development