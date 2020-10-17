You are currently viewing documentation for version 2 of Payload.

All collection find queries are paginated automatically. Responses are returned with top-level meta data related to pagination, and returned documents are nested within a docs array.

Find response properties:

Property Description docs Array of documents in the collection totalDocs Total available documents within the collection limit Limit query parameter - defaults to 10 totalPages Total pages available, based upon the limit queried for page Current page number pagingCounter number of the first doc on the current page hasPrevPage true/false if previous page exists hasNextPage true/false if next page exists prevPage number of previous page, null if it doesn't exist nextPage number of next page, null if it doesn't exist

Example response:

1 { 2 3 "docs" : [ 4 { 5 "title" : "Page Title" , 6 "description" : "Some description text" , 7 "priority" : 1 , 8 "createdAt" : "2020-10-17T01:19:29.858Z" , 9 "updatedAt" : "2020-10-17T01:19:29.858Z" , 10 "id" : "5f8a46a1dd05db75c3c64760" 11 } 12 ] , 13 14 "totalDocs" : 6 , 15 "limit" : 1 , 16 "totalPages" : 6 , 17 "page" : 1 , 18 "pagingCounter" : 1 , 19 "hasPrevPage" : false , 20 "hasNextPage" : true , 21 "prevPage" : null , 22 "nextPage" : 2 23 }

Pagination controls

All Payload APIs support the pagination controls below. With them, you can create paginated lists of documents within your application:

Control Description limit Limits the number of documents returned page Get a specific page number

Disabling pagination within Local API