Pagination
All collection
find queries are paginated automatically. Responses are returned with top-level meta data related to pagination, and returned documents are nested within a
docs array.
Find response properties:
|Property
|Description
|docs
|Array of documents in the collection
|totalDocs
|Total available documents within the collection
|limit
|Limit query parameter - defaults to
10
|totalPages
|Total pages available, based upon the
limit queried for
|page
|Current page number
|pagingCounter
number of the first doc on the current page
|hasPrevPage
true/false if previous page exists
|hasNextPage
true/false if next page exists
|prevPage
number of previous page,
null if it doesn't exist
|nextPage
number of next page,
null if it doesn't exist
Example response:
1
{
2
// Document Array
3
"docs": [
4
{
5
"title": "Page Title",
6
"description": "Some description text",
7
"priority": 1,
8
"createdAt": "2020-10-17T01:19:29.858Z",
9
"updatedAt": "2020-10-17T01:19:29.858Z",
10
"id": "5f8a46a1dd05db75c3c64760"
11
}
12
],
13
// Metadata
14
"totalDocs": 6,
15
"limit": 1,
16
"totalPages": 6,
17
"page": 1,
18
"pagingCounter": 1,
19
"hasPrevPage": false,
20
"hasNextPage": true,
21
"prevPage": null,
22
"nextPage": 2
23
}
Pagination controls
All Payload APIs support the pagination controls below. With them, you can create paginated lists of documents within your application:
|Control
|Description
limit
|Limits the number of documents returned
page
|Get a specific page number
Disabling pagination within Local API
For
find operations within the Local API, you can disable pagination to retrieve all documents from a collection by passing
pagination: false to the
find local operation.
Next