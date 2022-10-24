Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin

TypeScript - Overview

Payload supports TypeScript natively, and not only that, the entirety of the CMS is built with TypeScript. To get started developing with Payload and TypeScript, you can use one of Payload's built-in boilerplates in one line via create-payload-app:

1
npx create-payload-app@latest

Pick a TypeScript project type to get started easily.

Setting up from Scratch

It's also possible to set up a TypeScript project from scratch. We plan to write up a guide for exactly how—so keep an eye out for that, too.

Using Payload's Exported Types

Payload exports a number of types that you may find useful while writing your own plugins, hooks, access control functions, custom views, GraphQL queries / mutations, or anything else.

Config Types
Hook Types
Next

Generating TypeScript Interfaces

Related Help Topics