Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
New Major Release

Introducing the Next.js CMS

For the first time, keep your entire stack in a single repo—deployed with just a click.

Notify me when available
test
code

Get instant backend superpowers for your Next.js app, all in one repo

Fully open source, install Payload with one line into your Next.js app.

3.0 collage test

Built‑in, not bolted on.

Ditch the separate CMS—get a full backend, built right into your Next.js app.

npx create-payload-app line terminal animation
a translated site based on set fields

Say goodbye to microservice hell

Auth. Admin UI. Database. File storage. Access control. Done. Get everything you need, all in your Next.js app.

One repo, less chaos

Deploy everything from a single repo—no more juggling multiple repos.

Payload 3.0 beta folder structure: Payload CMS alongside Next.js

If you're a Next.js developer, you already know Payload.

Meet your new best friend. Here's what's new in 3.0.

01

Built for React Server Components

Extend your admin UI with server components, reducing client-side load.

02

SQLite support

Spin up projects instantly, with minimal configuration and significant flexibility.

03

Turbopack out of box

Get faster updates and a smoother dev experience with Turbopack.

04

Postgres out of beta

Reliable, secure, and customizable database support through Drizzle ORM.

05

Lexical out of beta

Get a powerful, Notion-style rich text editor that's completely extensible.

06

Bi-directional relationships

Effortlessly manage and query complex relational data from both sides.

07

Fully ESM

Speed up your apps with cleaner, more efficient code.

08

Server-side HMR out of box

Get instant updates during development with server-side HMR.

Payload to every other CMS: we’re not the same.

Vercel logo, white svg
Guillermo Rauch, CEO

No black magic. Just code the way it’s meant to be.

Magic should come not from obscuring the hard parts, but instead, watching the code you write become a project you’re proud of.


Payload is built on transparency, offering you full control with the safety net of conventions and best practices. To say another way, if you ever have to “learn” Payload, we’ve failed. There are no closed doors here, only open paths to explore and innovate.


If we've done our job, Payload will make you a better developer.

Payload on Discord
Payload on GitHub