Let's jump right in and start building a custom select field that you can use in Payload.

The standard select field allows you to choose from multiple options, and these options are predefined and passed directly to the select field.

What we're going to build is a select field that looks and works the same but has its options imported from an external source.

This can help you integrate data from a third party. For example, it might be a list of form IDs or product IDs. It's also really useful when you need to display large, universal data such as countries or national holidays.

First, we want to define our base field.