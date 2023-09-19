We all have a text editor that we love for writing content—one that compels us to write freely, efficiently, and without distraction.

The problem is, great text editors exist, just not where the content lives. We are dedicated to delivering the most powerful and efficient tools for managing content, which is why we’re adding a new and improved Rich Text Editor to take your writing and editing to the next level.

A modern, minimal interface

Creating good content shouldn’t be overwhelming. Editors should be able to write content distraction-free while still having all the powerful tools needed for dynamic, rich content. To do that, we’re starting with a redesigned interface that puts content first. Just start typing, and focus on your writing instead of formatting. The toolbars stay out of the way until you need them.