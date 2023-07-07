Payload offers a highly customizable authentication pattern that you can use directly in your own applications. It works with native apps, web apps, Next.js, and anywhere else you could imagine.

All of your authentication operations like login, logout, forgot password will be ready to use so you won't have to build anything from scratch. These operations are available through the REST API, GraphQL, and within Node itself.

By adopting Payload's authentication features, you and your team can move more quickly and work with easy-to-manage, reusable, and clean code.

In this blog post, we'll go through a sample project that uses Payload's authentication with Next.js, discuss how it works, and explore some additional options you can use for your own applications.

Sample Project: Payload Authentication with Next.js

To log a user in, we just have a simple form that fires a fetch request on submit. The request that we're sending looks like this: