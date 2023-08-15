How to Build Your Own Payload Plugin

To use the plugin template run npx create-payload-app@latest -t plugin -n my-new-plugin directly in your terminal or clone the repo from GitHub.

This new template comes with everything you need to build a full life-cycle plugin:

Example files and functions for extending the payload config

A local dev environment to develop the plugin

Jest test suite with integrated GitHub workflow

The purpose of this template is to help you jumpstart building your own Plugin, while providing all the tools that will support your plugin from development to production.

To get started, all you need is:

A basic understanding of Payload

Typescript / JavaScript experience

Plugin Template

In the payload-plugin-template, you will see a common file structure that is used across all plugins:

root folder - general configuration /src folder - everything related to the plugin /dev folder - sanitized test project for development

Root

In the root folder, you will see various files that relate to the configuration of the plugin. We set up our environment in a similar manner in Payload core and across other projects, so hopefully these will look familiar:

README.md * - This contains instructions on how to use the template. When you are ready, update this to contain instructions on how to use your Plugin.

package.json * - Contains necessary scripts and dependencies. Overwrite the metadata in this file to describe your Plugin.

.editorconfig - Defines settings to maintain consistent coding styles.

.eslintrc.js - Eslint configuration for reporting on problematic patterns.

.gitignore - List specific untracked files to omit from Git.

.prettierrc.js - Configuration for Prettier code formatting.

LICENSE - As part of the open-source community, we ship all plugins with an MIT license but it is not required.

tsconfig.json - Configures the compiler options for TypeScript

* IMPORTANT: You will need to modify these files.

Dev

The purpose of the dev folder is to provide a sanitized local Payload project – so you can run and test your plugin while you are actively developing it.

Do not store any of the plugin functionality in this folder - it is purely an environment to assist you with developing the plugin.

If you’re starting from scratch, you can easily setup a dev environment like this: