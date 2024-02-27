[23:06:04] ERROR (payload): 1: Collection "pages" > Field "richText" > "value" does not match any of the allowed types
[23:06:04] ERROR (payload): 2: Collection "pages" > Field "layout" > "value" does not match any of the allowed types
I am getting this error after updating payload from 1.0 to 2.0
Can you share your field config please?
sure
here it is
its from previous version just upgrading
So the configuration has changed for richText field
https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text
I would also compare your Layout field (which is of type Blocks) to the documentation here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/blocks
You should be able to see the issue from that comparison, but if you get stuck let me know
sure let me check, anyway thanks for the information
Issue resolved thanks man
No problem, well done!
