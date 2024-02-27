Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

[23:06:04] ERROR (payload): 1: Collection "pages" ...

default discord avatar
Payload-Bot8 months ago
5

[23:06:04] ERROR (payload): 1: Collection "pages" > Field "richText" > "value" does not match any of the allowed types


[23:06:04] ERROR (payload): 2: Collection "pages" > Field "layout" > "value" does not match any of the allowed types


I am getting this error after updating payload from 1.0 to 2.0



Original message from @abubaker - Moved from https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/967097582721572937/1211742095388180581 (in #general)
  • default discord avatar
    notchr8 months ago

    i@abubaker



    Can you share your field config please?

  • default discord avatar
    abubaker37088 months ago

    sure



    here it is



    its from previous version just upgrading

    message.txt
  • default discord avatar
    notchr8 months ago

    So the configuration has changed for richText field



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text


    I would also compare your Layout field (which is of type Blocks) to the documentation here:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/blocks


    You should be able to see the issue from that comparison, but if you get stuck let me know

  • default discord avatar
    abubaker37088 months ago

    sure let me check, anyway thanks for the information



    Issue resolved thanks man



    @notchris big boy

  • default discord avatar
    notchr8 months ago

    No problem, well done!

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.