Access to fetch localhost:8000/api/graphql has been blocked due to CORS

default discord avatar
gregwhitworth
4 months ago
8

I'm using the CMS template and am now trying out the corresponding front end and it hits the following issue:



host:8000/api/graphql' from origin 'http://localhost:3000' has been blocked by CORS policy: Response to preflight request doesn't pass access control check: No 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' header is present on the requested resource. If an opaque response serves your needs, set the request's mode to 'no-cors' to fetch the resource with CORS disabled. index.tsx:75

I have a general understanding of CORS but am curious of the best path forward within Payload to make this work. TIA.

  • default discord avatar
    badjab326
    4 months ago

    Have you installed CORS and added it as a middleware in your server.js/server.ts?

  • default discord avatar
    gregwhitworth
    4 months ago

    @badjab326 no I haven't, do you have any recommendations on how to do this?

  • default discord avatar
    badjab326
    4 months ago

    Yeah, just run 

    npm install cors

    on your project, and in the server.js add 

    const cors = require('cors')

    to your imports, and 

    app.use(cors())

    to your middleware



    Here's an example of what my server.js looks like



    const express = require('express');
const payload = require('payload');
const cors = require('cors')
const router = express.Router();
const app = express();
require('dotenv').config();

// Redirect root to Admin panel
app.get('/', (_, res) => {
  res.redirect('/admin');
});

//middleware
app.use('/api', router)
app.use(cors())
app.use(express.urlencoded({extended: true}))
app.use(express.json())

// Initialize Payload
payload.init({
  secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
  mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
  express: app,
  onInit: () => {
    payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`);
  },
});

// Add your own express routes here

app.listen(process.env.PORT);
  • default discord avatar
    christopher.nowlan
    4 months ago

    @gregwhitworth Have you got something like this in your payload.config.ts 



        cors: [
        'http://localhost:3000',
        PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_APP_URL,
    ].filter(Boolean),
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Exactly, you can define

    cors

    directly within your Payload config. Here are the docs for that:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/overview


    Custom CORS middleware would really only be necessary for something like custom root endpoints described here:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints
