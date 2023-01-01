DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Add label to row title

default discord avatar
magneze909
2 months ago
9

I'm working with the

template-website

template, looking a the header global section is it possible to add a label to the row. It'll be easier to understand from looking at the image. The reason I want to do this is to make it easier to reorder the row items as you will be able to see the name of the nav item,

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    2 months ago

    I believe what you are looking for is the

    label

    property for the

    collapsible

    field:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/collapsible#example
  • default discord avatar
    magneze909
    2 months ago

    Hi, thanks for the reply. I don't think there is a collapsible field, well I can't find one. I mistakenly thought it was a row field but looking again i think it may be a group, not too sure. This is the file in question, I should have posted this first

    https://github.com/payloadcms/template-website/blob/main/src/fields/link.ts
  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    2 months ago

    @magneze909 I think what you're looking for is the array admin config for

    RowLabel

    , you can basically override the React component for it with custom data

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/array#admin-config


    Here's a more full code example from an older codebase I have


    admin: {
  components: {
    /* @ts-ignore */
    RowLabel: ({ data, index }) => {
      return `Item ${String(index).padStart(2, '0')}: ${data?.label ?? ''}`
    },
  },
  initCollapsed: true,
},


    A bit complex but inside

    data

    you can inspect it via your console and see the full object you have access to, in my example im naming it Item + a number and the

    label

    from data if it exists



    This is added on the

    array

    field itself



    I think in that template it'll be inside

    Header.ts
  • default discord avatar
    magneze909
    2 months ago

    @paulpopus thanks Paul, you're spot on. Not sure how easy it will be getting the label in there though. I will take a look in a bit. Very useful to know this though for future reference. Thanks!



    Awesome! was actually pretty easy. Logging the object allowed me to find the label no problem

    ${data.link.label}

    thanks again for your help

