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Community Help

Autogenerate field content/ generate onsave

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baotaoh3 years ago
8

I have a product collection and i want to add a article number field.


I want the article number to be autogenerated and unique how could one go about to achieve this.


i.e 1001, ....1023., 1039 etc.

  • default discord avatar
    vaunblu3 years ago
    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/fields

    Use a field or collection hook to set a random number in the before validate or something like that

  • default discord avatar
    baotaoh3 years ago

    Hi! thank you for replying that was my initial thought but i need the article number to be "aware" of the collection i,e the count and it should be unique.


    i would prefare i increased linearly aswell instead of a random num.

  • default discord avatar
    .redjoker3 years ago

    Have you tried inside the field hook for a number when the operation is 'create' using the local payload api to query the product document with the highest number currently set and adding 1 to it?



    Alternatively you could query the total number of products and set the field to that + some initial number (1000 in your case).

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    3 years ago

    Hey

    @966272641260462121

    did you try this approach above? Do you still need help here? Just let us know and we'll work to get you an answer.

  • default discord avatar
    baotaoh3 years ago

    Hi, thank you for reaching out!


    I have not tried it yet will do that tomorrow <t:1689231420:D> and let you know how it goes.



    Autogenerate field content/ generate onsave



    Hi

    @364562745447940099

    &

    @477521743842639884

    !


    thank you for your replies.


    here is what i tried. 



    import payload from 'payload'
import type { BeforeValidateHook } from 'payload/dist/collections/config/types'

import type { Product } from '../payload-types'

export const createArticleNumber: BeforeValidateHook<Product> = async ({ data, operation }) => {
  if (operation === 'create') {
    const products = await payload.find({
      collection: 'product',
      sort: '-articleNumber',
    })
    const productLength = products.totalDocs
    if (productLength > 0) {
      const previousArtNumber = products.docs[0].articleNumber.slice(4)
      const newArtNumber = parseInt(previousArtNumber) + 1
      return {
        ...data,
        articleNumber: `Art-${newArtNumber}`,
      }
    }
    return {
      ...data,
      articleNumber: 'Art-1000',
    }
  }
}


    I do have some follow up questions. i do not want the user to be able to manually update this field it should be disabled how do i achieve this?

  • default discord avatar
    .redjoker3 years ago

    I believe you set the field as

    readOnly

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#admin-config
  • default discord avatar
    baotaoh3 years ago

    Thanks alot!

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    3 years ago

    Glad we got this sorted out! We're around if you need anything else.

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