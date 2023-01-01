I have a product collection and i want to add a article number field.
I want the article number to be autogenerated and unique how could one go about to achieve this.
i.e 1001, ....1023., 1039 etc.
Use a field or collection hook to set a random number in the before validate or something like that
Hi! thank you for replying that was my initial thought but i need the article number to be "aware" of the collection i,e the count and it should be unique.
i would prefare i increased linearly aswell instead of a random num.
Have you tried inside the field hook for a number when the operation is 'create' using the local payload api to query the product document with the highest number currently set and adding 1 to it?
Alternatively you could query the total number of products and set the field to that + some initial number (1000 in your case).
Hey @baotaoh did you try this approach above? Do you still need help here? Just let us know and we'll work to get you an answer.
Hi, thank you for reaching out!
I have not tried it yet will do that tomorrow <t:1689231420:D> and let you know how it goes.
Autogenerate field content/ generate onsave
Hi @seanzubrickas & @.redjoker !
thank you for your replies.
here is what i tried.
import payload from 'payload'
import type { BeforeValidateHook } from 'payload/dist/collections/config/types'
import type { Product } from '../payload-types'
export const createArticleNumber: BeforeValidateHook<Product> = async ({ data, operation }) => {
if (operation === 'create') {
const products = await payload.find({
collection: 'product',
sort: '-articleNumber',
})
const productLength = products.totalDocs
if (productLength > 0) {
const previousArtNumber = products.docs[0].articleNumber.slice(4)
const newArtNumber = parseInt(previousArtNumber) + 1
return {
...data,
articleNumber: `Art-${newArtNumber}`,
}
}
return {
...data,
articleNumber: 'Art-1000',
}
}
}
I do have some follow up questions. i do not want the user to be able to manually update this field it should be disabled how do i achieve this?
I believe you set the field as
readOnly
Thanks alot!
Glad we got this sorted out! We're around if you need anything else.
