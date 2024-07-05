Code blocks in rich text editor.

Hi, I created my personal site that has blogging functionality with Payload and I'm loving it. The integration was super easy and coming from Wordpress, the UI feels super nice.

My question is,

I'd like to render code blocks in my blog posts. Currently, I'm using the inline code leaf, which isn't optimal for my case because of obvious reasons. A plus would be if it had syntax highlighting.

I suppose it should be done like this. (

). Example from the docs.

{ name: 'codeblock', Button: CodeBlockButton, Element: CodeBlockElement, plugins: [] }

How should the

CodeBlockElement

and

CodeBlockButton

look like? (If that's how you achieve the code block functionality 😅 )

Can you please share some info on how to do this? Thanks in advance.

You're doing an amazing work. The best experience with CMS I've had. 👌