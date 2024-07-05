Hi, I created my personal site that has blogging functionality with Payload and I'm loving it. The integration was super easy and coming from Wordpress, the UI feels super nice.
My question is,How to have code blocks in rich text editor?
I'd like to render code blocks in my blog posts. Currently, I'm using the inline code leaf, which isn't optimal for my case because of obvious reasons. A plus would be if it had syntax highlighting.
I suppose it should be done like this. (https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text#example
). Example from the docs.
{
name: 'codeblock',
Button: CodeBlockButton,
Element: CodeBlockElement,
plugins: []
}
How should the
CodeBlockElement
and
CodeBlockButton
look like? (If that's how you achieve the code block functionality 😅 )
Can you please share some info on how to do this? Thanks in advance.
You're doing an amazing work. The best experience with CMS I've had. 👌
Hi @Now_I_am_a_strawberry, the code option within the rich text field is a default option with payload, so all you need to do is add
code
to your
leaves
like the following:
{
name: 'content',
type: 'richText',
admin: {
leaves: [
'code',
],
},
}
Thanks for the reply, but I'm afraid this is not what I'm after. A know that there's the code leaf (I'm currently using it), but that's aninline
element. I'd like to create custom codeblock
element. Like the code block at the bottom of the picture.
I don't think adding a new
element
to the rich text field is what you need here - but here is a good example on how you would set that uphttps://github.com/payloadcms/website-cms/tree/main/src/fields/richText/largeBody
Are you looking for something similar to our code block in the payload blog?https://payloadcms.com/blog/white-label-admin-ui
If yes, you would need to:
1. Create a code block containing a
code
fieldhttps://github.com/payloadcms/website-cms/blob/main/src/blocks/Code/index.ts
2. Add the code block to your collectionhttps://github.com/payloadcms/website-cms/blob/main/src/collections/Posts.ts
3. Render the block on the front endhttps://github.com/payloadcms/website/blob/main/src/blocks/CodeBlock/index.tsx
4. Add syntax highlighting (can find a package for this or see how we do this)https://github.com/payloadcms/website/blob/main/src/components/Code/index.tsx
Does this help?
Yes, this is exactly what I need! Thank you again for your help. 👍
Any time!
