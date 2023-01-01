DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Create one collection doc when creating another.

default discord avatar
anisulislampranto
2 months ago
14

Let's say i have two collections one is buses another is owner. Now when i am creating a bus it should trigger an owner creation as well. and this owner collection has two fields one is the name another one is buses which is relationship to buses. so now how can i achieve that ?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    I think a

    beforeChange

    hook would work for that. Just check if the

    operation

    is

    create

    , then create a new document from the hook using payload's local api

  • default discord avatar
    anisulislampranto
    2 months ago

    i was thinking to use afterChange though. The problem here is the syntax. I am not kinda familier with it. Where should i put what. If possible can you give me a simple example code solution ?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Sure! afterChange would work as well! Make sure to check if the

    operation

    of the afterCheck is

    create

    in that case.


    Definitely check out the docs first:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections#afterchange

    the first code example is how you could do it! So:



    import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';

export const YourCollection: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'yourslug',
  fields: [
    { name: 'name', type: 'text'},
  ],
  hooks: {
    afterChange: [({doc, operation}) => {

      if(operation === 'create') {
         // create document here
      }

    }],
  },
}
  • default discord avatar
    anisulislampranto
    2 months ago

    now let's say i have a collection called myCollection with two fields one is name, another is yourCollection which is relationTo this YourCollection. now i want to create myCollection afterCreating YourCollection.



    inshort what i meant is i need that syntax. where we are creating that.

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 months ago
    import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';

export const YourCollection: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'yourslug',
  fields: [
    { name: 'name', type: 'text'},
  ],
  hooks: {
    afterChange: [({doc, operation}) => {

      if(operation === 'create') {
         await payload.create({
            collection: 'myCollection',
            data: {
              yourCollection: doc.id,
              name: 'some text'
            },
        });
      }

    }],
  },
}

    that should work! Just a simple payload.create call



    "yourCollection" would be the relationTo field



    Definitely also give

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/local-api/overview

    a read for the syntax for the payload local API (

    payload.create

    is part of it). Can do many other things as well, e.g. updating documents

  • default discord avatar
    anisulislampranto
    2 months ago

    Great thanks it



    's



    working fine



    now if i want this field name: 'some text'


    to be dynamic like it will contain the name of this collection and some other text something like that. how can i achieve that ?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    You should be able to just use

    name: doc.title+'some text'

    or something like that, assuming you have a text field named

    title


    doc

    contains all the data of your current document after it has been created, so you have access to it all via that variable!

  • default discord avatar
    anisulislampranto
    2 months ago

    Thanks a lot. You are awesome. Stay blessed.

