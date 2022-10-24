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Custom Login Methods

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kodra83602 years ago
6

I want my users and admins to sign in to the app and admin panel with their phone number instead of their email. couldn't find any documentation on the matter.

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    2 years ago

    Hey

    @444211943138656258

    phone number login is not a feature that is currently built into Payload. You're welcome to open a discussion on GitHub, as we review and assign discussions to our roadmap based on community feedback.

  • default discord avatar
    kodra83602 years ago

    I would love to open a discussion, but does that mean that Payload doesnt allow login based on the fields i choose?

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    2 years ago

    Email address is the only supported method at this time



    there are a few auth related plugins built by the community, but I can't say whether any of them support phone number

  • default discord avatar
    ritsu04552 years ago

    I haven't used it, but

    loginWithUsername

    kinda can work here? 3.0 though

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/beta/authentication/overview#login-with-username

    I implemented phone auth + sms verification but with completely custom auth strategy


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/beta/authentication/custom-strategies
  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    2 years ago

    could be possible—but we haven't done testing with numerical values like that, so you might run into a wall. Can't hurt to poke around!

  • default discord avatar
    kodra83602 years ago

    I haven't seen that, thank you! Fits my needs better than using an email.


    And I will take a look at the custom strategies as it can help me. Thank you again🙌🏻

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