Custom Login Methods

I want my users and admins to sign in to the app and admin panel with their phone number instead of their email. couldn't find any documentation on the matter.
Hey@444211943138656258
phone number login is not a feature that is currently built into Payload. You're welcome to open a discussion on GitHub, as we review and assign discussions to our roadmap based on community feedback.
I would love to open a discussion, but does that mean that Payload doesnt allow login based on the fields i choose?
Email address is the only supported method at this time
there are a few auth related plugins built by the community, but I can't say whether any of them support phone number
I haven't used it, but
loginWithUsername
kinda can work here? 3.0 thoughhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/beta/authentication/overview#login-with-username
I implemented phone auth + sms verification but with completely custom auth strategy
could be possible—but we haven't done testing with numerical values like that, so you might run into a wall. Can't hurt to poke around!
I haven't seen that, thank you! Fits my needs better than using an email.
And I will take a look at the custom strategies as it can help me. Thank you again🙌🏻
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