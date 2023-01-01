Dev admin panel stuck loading

I've just installed payload on a fresh ubuntu install and when i access the admin panel from my laptop it gets stuck with the loading screen over the welcome page. has anyone ever had this before?
im accessing the dev page athttp://(internalIP):3000/admin
instead of the cli's localhost:3000/admin
Is this deployed on a server? The browser console should give you some information, though I'd bet it's CORS
yeh its on ubuntu 22.04 server
in a proxmox VE host
Set a
cors
and
csrf
config in your payload config
set it to * for testing but after that you wanna set it to your actual domain names
should that be generated automatically or do i need to generate it from scratch?
yeah you should have a
payload.config.ts
in
src
?
did you install payload from a template?
i installed a blank project template from the installer
so i assume that file will be blank
let me see
when i run nano ./src/payloadconfig.ts i get this
ok yeah it generates a usable base payloadconfig
in there you wanna add ^ the cors/csrf configuration
ahh okay
got it now
so like this?
inside the buildConfig that's already provided
but yes
so here
also your serverUrl needs to be your ip:3000
and then when it moved to prod it will be the external domain name and i change the CSRF and the CORS to the external domain name
yes
Thanks paul, im in now
