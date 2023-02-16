DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
duplicate page not working

discord user avatar
jesschow
Payload Team
7 months ago
56

@Shubham27 apologies for the delay - are you still experiencing this issue?

  • default discord avatar
    Shubham27
    7 months ago

    yes @jesschow



    https://docs.google.com/document/d/1JYuIX7RXVhUslCm5oRXJKj7FY2ds7r-1VIAhkn28CCM/edit


    @jesschow here is the problem description that i am getting. hope it helps you understand issue that i am facing.

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    6 months ago

    @Shubham27 The payload config is meant to be static. I think what you should instead do is create a custom field, possibly using the new

    json

    field type. You would render a custom select component that would fetch data from your endpoint and when the user submits, you add the data to the json field.

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    6 months ago

    @Jarrod can you share me small example of custom select field with dynamic options or any other reference that related to it.

  • default discord avatar
    remy
    6 months ago

    Does this mean I can't reference data from one source (i.e. text input) and present it in a dropdown? More info on my scenario:

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1072241616917643454/1072241616917643454
  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    5 months ago

    Hiii @remy i'm want to render data in a select menu using custom select field



    i tried from this

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#fields:~:text=%7D%3B-,Field%20Component,-When%20writing%20your

    but it doesn't store selected value in api

  • default discord avatar
    remy
    5 months ago

    I managed to store the selected value with useFormFields -

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/hooks#useformfields

    . Hope that helps

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    5 months ago

    thanks @remy i'll try it.



    hello @remy i tried but didn't work



    this is the my code can you help me

    Screenshot_from_2023-02-16_17-46-57.png
    Screenshot_from_2023-02-16_17-47-35.png
  • default discord avatar
    remy
    5 months ago
    useFormFields

    , not

    useField


    const { fields, dispatch } = useFormFields(([fields, dispatch]) => ({ fields, dispatch }))
console.log('fields', JSON.stringify(fields))
  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    5 months ago

    hii @remy still not working it's not storing selected value even it's not create a field





    Screenshot_from_2023-02-17_12-36-29.png
    CustomSelectMenu.tsx
  • default discord avatar
    remy
    5 months ago

    Well the rest is just react:


      const handleChange = (e: ChangeEvent<HTMLSelectElement>, path: string) => {
    setSelectedOption(e.target.value) // React.useState
  };


    <select value={selectedOption} onChange={(e) => handleChange(e, path)}>
  <option>...</option>
</select>


    Obviously I can't see what's happening in your reducer but using React.useState will suffice for setting the selected value in the example I've provided. I'm assuming data.fields contains the values you're expecting?

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    5 months ago

    data.fields give me the all fields data.



    it store only in a state right?



    is it store into the api?

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    5 months ago

    Hey @bhavikak! You should change your field type from

    ui

    to

    text

    🙂



    As you have noticed, ui fields

    do not

    store their data in the DB. So you will want to use a field type that does, i.e. text. You can leave the rest of your config as is, using the custom component that you created!

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    5 months ago

    okay @Jarrod i'll try



    so i need to change only type?

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    5 months ago

    Yeah, and personally I think you could get away with using

    useField

    hook, and passing the path from props to that hook and using the

    setValue

    function to set the value of the field instead of the useFormFields

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    5 months ago

    wohooo it's working with useFormField as well so i need to changed with usefield



    thanks a lot @Jarrod @remy 🙌

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    5 months ago

    Absolutely, maybe I'll make a vid on custom components like the one you made 🤔

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    5 months ago

    yes, you can🤘



    hii @Jarrod when i select the item it's not enable publish button



    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    5 months ago

    Can you log Form state for me? Using useFormFields?

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    5 months ago

    yaa



    Screenshot_from_2023-02-20_20-34-31.png
  • default discord avatar
    remy
    5 months ago

    This is also the case for me. It persists in draft saves but doesn't trigger a change

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    5 months ago

    And just to clarify, you are both using

    useField

    ?

  • default discord avatar
    remy
    5 months ago

    I haven't updated mine from

    useFormField

    but i'm happy to follow along for @bhavikak 's issue.

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    5 months ago

    yes @Jarrod i'm use useFormField



    nope

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    5 months ago

    @bhavikak can you use useField instead?



    Otherwise

    useForm

    exposes a

    setModified

    function that you can use to set the form as modified

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    5 months ago

    i tried with usefield as well but it's not save my selected option



    this is the my code



    hello @Jarrod



    i'm waiting for your respone.

  • default discord avatar
    remy
    5 months ago

    I think Jarrod wants you to convert to

    useField

    first



    When I get to reimplementing this, I'll create a new thread, as we're quite far from the original issue.

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    5 months ago

    hii @remy i tried it but it's not store value into the colliction api



    hello @remy my functionality is still pending can you suggest how i complete it using useField

