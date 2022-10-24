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Community Help

Dynamic generate date timeIntervals

default discord avatar
Deleted User3 years ago
4

Hello everyone!



How can I dynamically generate time intervals for the "theDate" field, aligning with the value of the "interval" field? I would like the available time intervals to be determined based on the chosen interval duration. Any suggestions or approaches for achieving this dynamically?



  {
    name: "interval",
    type: "number",
    defaultValue: 60,
  },
  {
    name: "theDate",
    type: "date",

    admin: {
      date: {
        displayFormat: "H:mm",
        timeFormat: "H:mm",
        pickerAppearance: "timeOnly",
        timeIntervals: how to make this equals the interval field dynamically?
      },
    },
  },
  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus3 years ago

    In this case I think the timeIntervals prop is just for the initial render



    Without a PR to change this in core, your best bet is using a custom react component where you can use the React hooks available to listen to other field's value changes



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#custom-components

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/hooks#usefield

    Although I do think it would be useful if these configs could be dynamically set across the board

  • default discord avatar
    Deleted User3 years ago

    Somthing like this?



    import React from "react";

import Date from "payload/dist/admin/components/elements/DatePicker";
import { Label } from "payload/components/forms";
import { useField, useFormFields } from "payload/components/forms";

/**
 * A custom DatePicker component with dynamic duration option
 * @constructor
 */
export const DatePicker: React.FC = (props: any) => {
  const { path, label, required } = props;
  const { value, setValue } = useField({
    path: path,
  });

  const duration = useFormFields(([fields, dispatch]) => fields.duration); // should use custom value

  if (typeof duration?.value !== "undefined") {
    return (
      <div>
        <Label htmlFor={props.path} label={label} required={required} />
        <Date
          key={props.path}
          {...props.admin.date}
          onChange={(e) => setValue(e)} // TODO: format ???
          value={value}
          timeIntervals={duration?.value || 30}
        />
      </div>
    );
  }

  return null;
};
  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus3 years ago

    I haven't run it but it looks about right!

  • default discord avatar
    Deleted User3 years ago

    Thanks!

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