Dynamic generate date timeIntervals

How can I dynamically generate time intervals for the "theDate" field, aligning with the value of the "interval" field? I would like the available time intervals to be determined based on the chosen interval duration. Any suggestions or approaches for achieving this dynamically?
{
name: "interval",
type: "number",
defaultValue: 60,
},
{
name: "theDate",
type: "date",
admin: {
date: {
displayFormat: "H:mm",
timeFormat: "H:mm",
pickerAppearance: "timeOnly",
timeIntervals: how to make this equals the interval field dynamically?
},
},
},
In this case I think the timeIntervals prop is just for the initial render
Without a PR to change this in core, your best bet is using a custom react component where you can use the React hooks available to listen to other field's value changes
https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#custom-components
https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/hooks#usefield
Although I do think it would be useful if these configs could be dynamically set across the board
Somthing like this?
import React from "react";
import Date from "payload/dist/admin/components/elements/DatePicker";
import { Label } from "payload/components/forms";
import { useField, useFormFields } from "payload/components/forms";
/**
* A custom DatePicker component with dynamic duration option
* @constructor
*/
export const DatePicker: React.FC = (props: any) => {
const { path, label, required } = props;
const { value, setValue } = useField({
path: path,
});
const duration = useFormFields(([fields, dispatch]) => fields.duration); // should use custom value
if (typeof duration?.value !== "undefined") {
return (
<div>
<Label htmlFor={props.path} label={label} required={required} />
<Date
key={props.path}
{...props.admin.date}
onChange={(e) => setValue(e)} // TODO: format ???
value={value}
timeIntervals={duration?.value || 30}
/>
</div>
);
}
return null;
};
I haven't run it but it looks about right!
Thanks!
