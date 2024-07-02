Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Dynamically Hide/Unhide Relationship Option in JS

default discord avatar
notchr4 months ago
4

@baba

https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#conditional-logic
  • default discord avatar
    lassidhillon4 months ago

    Ummm I think in my case i want to control its display according to select



    if i selected option

    relationship

    - I want it to be displayed


    and if default is selected - I want it to be hidden



    import { Block } from "payload/types"

export const Link: Block = {
  slug: 'link',
  labels: {
      singular: 'Link',
      plural: 'Links',
  },
  fields: [
      {
          name: 'text',
          label: 'Text',
          type: 'text',
      },
      {
          name: 'url',
          label: 'URL',
          type: 'text',
      },
      {
          name: 'page',
          type: 'relationship',
          relationTo: ['pages'],
          admin: {
            condition: (data, siblingData) => {
                if (data.typeSelect === 'relationship') {
                    console.log(data.typeSelect === 'relationship');
                    return true
                } else {
                    console.log(data.typeSelect === 'relationship')
                    return false
                }
              }
          },
      },
      {
          name: 'typeSelect',
          label: 'Type',
          type: 'select',
          options: [
              {
                  label: 'Default',
                  value: 'default',
              },
              {
                  label: 'Relationship',
                  value: 'relationship',
              },
          ],
      },
  ]
}
  • default discord avatar
    notchr4 months ago

    Does that not work?

  • default discord avatar
    deadeyescumbag4 months ago

    You could try this:


    https://payloadcms.com/community-help/discord/condition-inside-array-type-field
  • default discord avatar
    lassidhillon4 months ago

    yes it didn't work



    if i do

    data.typeSelect === 'relationship'

    it not shows then, to show you i've added the

    !


    @notchris



    @Skumm I don't know how i could incroporate that



    but it still not works


    import { Block } from "payload/types"

export const Link: Block = {
  slug: 'link',
  labels: {
      singular: 'Link',
      plural: 'Links',
  },
  fields: [
      {
          name: 'text',
          label: 'Text',
          type: 'text',
      },
      {
          name: 'url',
          label: 'URL',
          type: 'text',
      },
      {
          name: 'page',
          type: 'relationship',
          relationTo: ['pages'],
          admin: {
            condition: (data) => {
                let display = false
                if (data.typeSelect === 'relationship') {
                    display = true
                }
                return display
            }
          },
      },
      {
          name: 'typeSelect',
          label: 'Type',
          type: 'select',
          options: [
              {
                  label: 'Default',
                  value: 'default',
              },
              {
                  label: 'Relationship',
                  value: 'relationship',
              }
          ],
      },
  ]
}


    @Skumm the condition is working correctlhy the only problem is that it not display the field on changing the value of typeSelect



    {
          name: 'page',
          type: 'relationship',
          relationTo: ['pages'],
          admin: {
            condition: (data) => {
            console.log(data);
            //   return data.typeSelect === 'relationship' ? true : false
            if (data.typeSelect === 'relationship') {
                return true;
            } else {
                return false;
            }
            }
          },
      },
      {
          name: 'typeSelect',
          label: 'Type',
          type: 'select',
          defaultValue: 'default',
          options: [
              {
                  label: 'Default',
                  value: 'default',
              },
              {
                  label: 'Relationship',
                  value: 'relationship',
              }
          ],
      },


    @notchris



    @notchris @Skumm



    this worked out!



    import { Block } from "payload/types"

export const Link: Block = {
  slug: 'link',
  labels: {
      singular: 'Link',
      plural: 'Links',
  },
  fields: [
      {
          name: 'text',
          label: 'Text',
          type: 'text',
      },
      {
          name: 'url',
          label: 'URL',
          type: 'text',
      },
      {
          name: 'page',
          type: 'relationship',
          relationTo: ['pages'],
          admin: {
            condition: (data, siblingData) => {
                return siblingData?.typeSelect === 'relationship' ? true : false
            }
          },
      },
      {
          name: 'typeSelect',
          label: 'Type',
          type: 'select',
          defaultValue: 'default',
          options: [
              {
                  label: 'Default',
                  value: 'default',
              },
              {
                  label: 'Relationship',
                  value: 'relationship',
              }
          ],
      },
  ]
}


    Screen_Recording_2024-06-11_at_9.24.56_PM.mov
    Screen_Recording_2024-06-12_at_1.39.37_AM.mov
Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.