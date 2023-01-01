DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

field with strict string options

default discord avatar
eloahsam
4 months ago
5

Is it possible to have a field that only accepts specific strings


Eg status field only accepts these values (“open”, “close”,”pending”)



anyone will be able to add a row to the table through GRAPHQL or rest api


and admin will be able to update the status via the payload dashboard but to specific values from drop-down



How can I go about this ?

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.