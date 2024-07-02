Filtering documents returned from localAPI using beforeRead hook.

I'm implementing 'soft deletion' for the 'licenses' collection in the Customer Management Application we are currently building out.

Without going too deep into the nitty gritty, our software running on the client's server will send an EDA message to our Customer Management App when one of there licenses has been removed/deleted. When this occurs the corresponding License record's 'deleted' property (boolean/checkbox) is updated to true (which then makes it eligible for a manual hard deletion by an admin).

When a license is marked 'deleted' (but a hard manual deletion has not occurred), we would like to show the record on the admin panel as normal (i.e. when req.user._strategy === "local-jwt" ), but we do not want to return the record with any localAPI queries.

Because we are using the localAPI to query the licenses in many different places in our codebase, and because we will likely be implementing the same "soft deletion" on several other collections in the future, it would be preferable to implement a reusable strategy and not have to update every payload.find's 'where' statement.

My original thought was to use a collection beforeRead hook to accomplish this, however, I have not been able to get the hook to not return the document.

Is there a way to accomplish this using a beforeRead hook? If not, what would the recommended approach be?

Below is the beforeRead hooks I attempted to implement.

Thanks!