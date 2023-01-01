Graphql AND/OR queries

Here it has example

And then in

it says

"All GraphQL find queries support the where argument, which accepts queries exactly as detailed above."

But in grapql types it has just XXX_where_or and XXX_where_and, which are just same as XXX_where

How to search for blog posts like "_status: {equals: pubslihed} , category: {equals: 'xxx'} AND (title: {contains: 'term'} OR body: {contains: 'term'})"?