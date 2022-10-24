Hooks advice for an Orders collections

Hi

@967091941873426493

team!

I have an orders collection with an order

status

which has various payment/shipping statuses associated with the state of the order.

I would like to create a couple of hooks to do the following:

1. When I set a status of

order_ready_to_dispatch

I would like to create a new tracking request with my chosen courier, then write the response of that to the order record (I have these fields ready).

2. When I set a status of

order_shipped

I would like to create an email with details of the order, including the tracking information.

I have the email templates working and fire these off when I receive a payment_intent of succeeded in my stripe webhook.

I have a couple of questions around hooks:

1. Which hook should I use for these two use-cases?

2. How to prevent these from firing again if an order is updated and status remains the same; ie the status is

order_shipped

and I want to update any field. I wouldn't then want the email to sent again when I resave the record. Feels like I would need a log of events attached to the record ie every status changes writes a log? Or would an object of bools be better, allowing me to undo a state should something malfunction, thus then allowing the hook to fire again if needs be?

Advice here would be really welcome!

Thanks!