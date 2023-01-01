How does filterOptions work on upload fields?

I've read the docs for this (https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/upload#filtering-upload-options
), but I still don't get what's possible with this and also, it doesn't seem to work as I expect it to.
I have a
media
collection which accepts any file with mimeType
image/*
.
Then I have an upload field in a global, which looks like this:
{
name: "brand",
type: "upload",
relationTo: "media",
filterOptions: {
mimeType: { equals: "image/svg+xml" },
},
},
I expect it to:
1. Filter out the possible options when choosing from existing uploads in the
media
collection and show only svg files.
2. Prevent the user from uploading (and then saving) non-svg files.
It doesn't do either. When choosing from existing, it shows all the images, both svg and jpegs and the user is able to select a jpeg and then save the global. And the user also is able to upload non-svg files, which in turn let's the user also save the collection (which should be against the rule set by filterOptions).
What am I not getting here? What can the filterOptions actually do and if it can't do what I'm expecting, how can I do it so that the only possibility for this upload field for both uploading and selecting would be svg files?
Not sure why #1 isn't working for you. I just tried it with an upload field on one of my collections and its filtering as expected.
for #2, I think it's correct that users can upload any file (technically the upload functionality here is independent of the collection/global you are currently editing), and when trying to save that file it throws an error.
I think there may be some other issue going on, as it's working as expected for me.
hmm super strange 🙃
to prevent the upload of formats, you probably need a fieldhook/collection hook.
https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/fields
well the easiest way would be adding “accept” attribute that would align with a rule on that field, this would limit the types of files that the user is able to select in the browse dialog
ofcourse a hook is something that I’d have to use to handle a drag/drop scenario too, rejecting the wrong format
I wish there was a built in rule in payload for the upload field that would handle mimetype limitations when uploading files through the browse dialog and drag/drop. Is that something you ever considered @jmikrut ?
