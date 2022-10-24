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Community Help

How to add custom logo and icon

default discord avatar
kaspartr3 years ago
5

I am following this doc to add custom icon and logo.


https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#base-component-overrides

It references some components like 

MyCustomIcon and MyCustomLogo

but these files and their content is nowhere in github.



What datatype are these mysterious objects?

  • default discord avatar
    sandrowegmann3 years ago

    Those are react Components. sth like this does the job 

    import logo from './logo.svg'

export const Icon = () => (
    <img src={logo}></img>
)
  • default discord avatar
    kaspartr3 years ago

    Adding this component to config throws the following error


    Type '{ Logo: () => JSX.Element; Icon: () => JSX.Element; }' is not assignable to type 'Element | (() => Element)'.
  Object literal may only specify known properties, and 'Logo' does not exist in type 'Element | (() => Element)'.


    Config


    import {Logo} from './components/logos/Logo';
import {Icon} from './components/logos/Icon';
...
  components: {
    graphics: {
      Logo,
      Icon
    },
  },



    Here is my Logo


    import React from 'react';
import '../../assets/styles/styles.scss';
const icon = require("../../assets/graphics/ss_icon.svg") as string;
export const Logo = () => (
  <img src={icon}></img>
)
  • default discord avatar
    Deleted User3 years ago

    export default Logo; ?

  • default discord avatar
    sandrowegmann3 years ago

    I guess you have to add types if you're using TS, the component above is just JS

  • default discord avatar
    jessrynkar3 years ago

    Hey

    @567578449439621124

    this needs to be nested under 'admin' in your payload config:



      admin: {
    components: {
      graphics: {
        Logo,
        Icon,
      },
    },
  },


    This blog post may be useful for you

    https://payloadcms.com/blog/white-label-admin-ui
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