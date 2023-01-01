DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to fix No-Cors issue?

default discord avatar
mrofas200
3 months ago
24

When I try to fetch data from payload cms, I tried to use fetch() but it failed because it did need to set mode: 'no-cors'



when I set headers: {'content-type' : 'application/json'} but it didn't work and type is text/plain



        const result = await fetch(PUBLIC_PAYLOAD_SERVER_URL, {
            method: 'POST',
            mode: 'no-cors',
            headers: new Headers({
                'content-type': 'application/json'
            }),
            body: GetSiteBannerQuery()
        });
  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    In payload do you have the cors configured?


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/overview#options
    https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/overview#csrf-protection


    Is payload on a server or running locally?

  • default discord avatar
    mrofas200
    3 months ago

    payload is running locally



    @noheadphones it doesn't work.



    this is server config:

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    you shouldnt need to fetch with

    no-cors

    mode

  • default discord avatar
    mrofas200
    3 months ago
    import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import SiteBanner from './globals/SiteBanner';
import Users from './collections/Users';

export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: 'http://localhost:3000',
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
  },
  collections: [
    Users,
  ],
  globals: [
    SiteBanner
  ],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
  },
  plugins: []
});
  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    does

    GetSiteBannerQuery

    return a graphql query?

  • default discord avatar
    mrofas200
    3 months ago
    export const GetSiteBannerQuery = () => {
  return JSON.stringify(
    {
      query: `query SiteBannerQuery {
        SiteBanner {
            backgroundColor
            textColor
            textContent
            isActive
        }
      }`
    }
  );
};


    const result = await fetch(PUBLIC_PAYLOAD_SERVER_URL, {
            method: 'POST',
            mode: 'no-cors',
            headers: new Headers({
                'content-type': 'application/json'
            }),
            body: GetSiteBannerQuery()
        });
  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    for development/testing only I'd set

    cors

    and

    csrf

    to

    ['*']
  • default discord avatar
    mrofas200
    3 months ago

    it doesn't work out.



    const getSiteBanner = async () => {
        const result = await fetch("http://localhost:3000/api/graphql", {
            method: 'POST',
            headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },
            body: GetSiteBannerQuery()
        });

        const resultSiteBanner = await result.json();

        console.log('result site banner: ', resultSiteBanner);

        if (resultSiteBanner?.data?.SiteBanner) {
      siteBanner = resultSiteBanner?.data?.SiteBanner;
    }
    };


    import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import SiteBanner from './globals/SiteBanner';
import Users from './collections/Users';

export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: 'http://localhost:3000',
  cors: ['*'],
  csrf: ['*'],
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
  },
  collections: [
    Users,
  ],
  globals: [
    SiteBanner
  ],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
  },
  plugins: []
});




    @noheadphones @dribbens @jmikrut I hope you would help me give some direction to fix this issue.

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    im comparing it to my code, I can't see anything clearly obvious



    do you think you can package this in a reproducible repo?

  • default discord avatar
    mrofas200
    3 months ago

    Hi @noheadphones



    I fixed issue.



    Thank you. 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    Great! What was the problem?

  • default discord avatar
    mrofas200
    3 months ago

    I had to set No-Cors.

