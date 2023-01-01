How to pass data to field level access control?

From this doc I can read that field level access control accepts user, data, doc, siblingData and id.

When I pass doc or data to the function, it's always undefined.

What is more, is that value reactive i.e. will the access control update when the editReason changes.

access: { update: ({ req: { user }, doc }) => { if(doc) return doc.editReason === "impairment"; else return true } }

What I wish to achieve is a dynamic field readOnly status. As the admin field readOnly doesn't accept a function, I am attempting to use the access controls for this.