Introducing RenderFields in my custom list view

Hello, I am creating an events collection, I have successfully overwrited the default list view showing my results in FullCalendar.

Now I am trying to make a straightforward experience using modals when a user wants to create or update calendar's events. I'm able to use Payload's field components to make the form with an aligned design but I'm wondering for future developments if it is possible to use (and how) the "RenderFields" component in my modals (hiding the dates fields).

I have also another question, is it possible to access the current user lang in the custom view?