Is it possible to create a data collection as an array of strings instead of an array of objects wit

default discord avatar
JulianDM1995
4 months ago
8

Is there a way to generate a data collection that is an array of strings, for example:



interests: ["interest one", "interest two", ...]

instead of an array of objects as it currently is:



interests: [{"id": "1234", "value": "interest one"}, {"id": "1235", "value": "interest two"}, ...]

?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    How about JSON?

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/json


    There may be a better way than JSON



    But alternatively, you could hook into the field hooks



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/fields


    And either format the field, or save to a field that is formatted as you want

  • default discord avatar
    linus
    4 months ago

    Is there a reason to not just use


    interests.map(i => i.value);

    in your frontend to receive an array of strings?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    i agree with everything above, but one other note, we are planning to add

    hasMany: true

    to the

    text

    field at some point in the future as well, which will allow for an array of strings



    but right now we don't support that

