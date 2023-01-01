Is it possible to create a data collection as an array of strings instead of an array of objects wit

Is there a way to generate a data collection that is an array of strings, for example:
interests: ["interest one", "interest two", ...]
instead of an array of objects as it currently is:
interests: [{"id": "1234", "value": "interest one"}, {"id": "1235", "value": "interest two"}, ...]
?
How about JSON?https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/json
There may be a better way than JSON
But alternatively, you could hook into the field hooks
https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/fields
And either format the field, or save to a field that is formatted as you want
Is there a reason to not just use
interests.map(i => i.value);
in your frontend to receive an array of strings?
i agree with everything above, but one other note, we are planning to add
hasMany: true
to the
text
field at some point in the future as well, which will allow for an array of strings
but right now we don't support that
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.