Is it possible to create a data collection as an array of strings instead of an array of objects wit

Is there a way to generate a data collection that is an array of strings, for example:
interests: ["interest one", "interest two", ...]
instead of an array of objects as it currently is:
interests: [{"id": "1234", "value": "interest one"}, {"id": "1235", "value": "interest two"}, ...]
?
How about JSON?https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/json
There may be a better way than JSON
But alternatively, you could hook into the field hooks
And either format the field, or save to a field that is formatted as you want
Is there a reason to not just use
interests.map(i => i.value);
in your frontend to receive an array of strings?
i agree with everything above, but one other note, we are planning to add
hasMany: true
to the
text
field at some point in the future as well, which will allow for an array of strings
but right now we don't support that
Hi@364124941832159242
any update on the development of this feature?
not yet, but it is supported on the
number
field and it could be a good PR to make that just follows along with what the
number
field supports
Any ETA on this change?
it's a good question, let me add it to the roadmap officially so we can track it / work toward it
how do you feel about building it? i could point you in the right direction
otherwise it might take us 1-2 months
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