Is there a way to preview anything else than the title of an item of a collection in a relationship

Hello !
I need a page where i can reorder a collection. The relationship field works perfectly, but i can't figure out if i can use other informations than the title of the related collection's item.
Some items share an identical title and i'd like to be able to tell them appart
Ideally I'd like to display for example a subtitle and a thumbnail image, like in the second screenshot.
Is it possible?
Thanks
i've made some progress by using a custom react component via an
UI field
which if basically just an img with a static url
I'm struggling to make use of the react hooks to fetch the data associated to the project pointed to by the
relationship field
I can't get past this error generated from the
useField()
example from the docs
Using
useFormField()
fetches the IDs of all the related projects, but i can't figure out how to pass the current index to my component, similary to what the admin prop below does
Any guidance would be greatly appreciated 🙏
admin: {
components: {
RowLabel: ({ data, index }) => {
return data?.title || `Slide ${String(index).padStart(2, '0')}`;
},
},
The error generated from the example from the docs
Uncaught TypeError: payload_components_forms__WEBPACK_IMPORTED_MODULE_2__["default"] is not a function
The example from the docs
import { useField } from 'payload/components/forms'
type Props = { path: string }
const CustomTextField: React.FC<Props> = ({ path }) => {
const { value, setValue } = useField<string>({ path })
return <input onChange={e => setValue(e.target.value)} value={value.path} />
}
Hey @.wsz - you can change the value shown in relationships by setting
useAsTitle
on your collection.
We run into the problem of identical titles often and use virtual fields to solve this, checkout this blog post for how we do this:https://payloadcms.com/blog/learn-how-virtual-fields-can-help-solve-common-cms-challenges
