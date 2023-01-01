Make field readOnly in Admin based on another field vlaue

How to make a field readOnly based on another field value?
Hello @fedoraman, my first guess ishttps://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview
Where there is validation information, and that provides siblingData as a prop
Currently readOnly is a boolean, so it cannot be conditional. This will likely be added as a feature in the near future.
You could use access control on the field, and have the field.access.update return false based on other fields in the doc
Hi, there's been quite some time, has there been something done with conditional readOnly fields?
I have a couple of fields that I want to be visible with content within them, but enable editing only if a checkbox is set and couldn't figure out how to do that with the access control stuff 😦
@iamlinkus We could help you figure out the field.access.update portion
Want to show us what you tried?
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.