Make field readOnly in Admin based on another field vlaue

default discord avatar
fedoraman
4 months ago
7

How to make a field readOnly based on another field value?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 months ago

    Hello @fedoraman, my first guess is

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview


    Where there is validation information, and that provides siblingData as a prop

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    3 months ago

    Currently readOnly is a boolean, so it cannot be conditional. This will likely be added as a feature in the near future.



    You could use access control on the field, and have the field.access.update return false based on other fields in the doc

  • default discord avatar
    iamlinkus
    last month

    Hi, there's been quite some time, has there been something done with conditional readOnly fields?



    I have a couple of fields that I want to be visible with content within them, but enable editing only if a checkbox is set and couldn't figure out how to do that with the access control stuff 😦

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    @iamlinkus We could help you figure out the field.access.update portion



    Want to show us what you tried?

