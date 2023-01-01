Any quick pointers where to look out foe integrating remix with payload.

I know there is a full example repro just wanted to get some quick feedback if somwthing like below is possible at the moment:

In the ideal world i would have:

1. Payload cms hosted on vps

2. Several small projects build in remix with integration of payload hosted on another vps.

3. Then certain routes would use payload to show the site content. Connecting them by site id or identifier.

1 central cms

Flexible way to assign me as admin and someone else as editor.

🙏