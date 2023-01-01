DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Protect uploads

default discord avatar
thgh
5 months ago
5

Hi, I have some file uploads that should be only available for specific people. How to protect them? I'm thinking of two approaches:


* Generate a unguessable filename on upload, but how to configure that?


* Add a middleware that checks for user access which takes more effort and more error prone.

  • default discord avatar
    Migu
    5 months ago

    Considering you'll use a collection, you could maybe change the document (/file) name with the

    beforeOperation

    hook (

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections#beforeoperation

    ) and then restrict the access with the

    read

    ACL (

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/collections#read

    ). Haven’t done anything similar so if anyone else has more experience on this matter please feel free to share

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    @thgh - as @Migu said, I would restrict the

    read

    access directly on your upload collection. You could add a field to your users collection (

    role

    or similar) to determine who should be able to access the file, and another field on your uploads collection (

    protected

    or similar) to set whether or not the document is protected.

  • default discord avatar
    thgh
    5 months ago

    The read access thing is clear, bit how do I change the filename of an upload?



    Is there an example available per chance?



    To be clear: I have somewhat guessable filenames now, so the limited collection read access doesn't protect the files from hackers.

