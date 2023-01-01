Simple custom component example

I'm attempting to create a simple custom component for Number input field and add that to collection.

I have created custom UI components, they are simple as they don't required any data to be sent to collection.

I have been through documentation about this:

All the example don't really work in real life, they don't compile (e.g. Property 'path' does not exist on type 'string'.ts and other errors).

Does anybody have a simple custom components they have made for String and or Number fields that work when added to Collection and perhaps a reference to doc where it describes how to add custom input components.

For example, while CustomTextComponent works, CustomNumberComponent doesn't for some reason (just changed "string" with "number").

type Props = { path: number } const CustomNumberField: React.FC<Props> = ({ path }) => { const { value, setValue } = useField<number>({ path }) return <input onChange={e => setValue(e.target.value)} value={value} /> } export default CustomNumberField;

Type 'number' is not assignable to type 'string'.ts