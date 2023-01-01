DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Unique file name with cloud storage plugin

default discord avatar
deekayqq
2 weeks ago
2

Hi. How can I set up unique file name generation in cloud storage plugin before uploading to S3? Currently files just uploaded with original names and this is not playing well with CDN caching. This is possible without needed to write own version of cloud storage plugin?

