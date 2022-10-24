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Community Help

Update other collections with hook

default discord avatar
buzzworthy73 years ago
5

I have a collection called 'Votes' where a user will vote on another location called 'Locations'. Each Vote will have a locationId and UserId. Would it be possible to update a total tally of votes in the related location collection after a vote document is created using a Hook? I'm not qutie sure if they're only intended for updating document in the same collection or not.



I'm thinking Sibling Data is what I need to use here:



import type { FieldHook } from 'payload/types';



// Field hook type is a generic that takes three arguments:


// 1: The document type


// 2: The value type


// 3: The sibling data type



type ExampleFieldHook = FieldHook<ExampleDocumentType, string, SiblingDataType>;



const exampleFieldHook: ExampleFieldHook = (args) => {


const {


value, // Typed as

string

as shown above


data, // Typed as a Partial of your ExampleDocumentType


siblingData, // Typed as a Partial of SiblingDataType


originalDoc, // Typed as ExampleDocumentType


operation,


req,


} = args;



// Do something here...



return value; // should return a string as typed above, undefined, or null


}

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    3 years ago

    You could do this with a field hook or a collection hook. They can be used to update

    other

    collections, not just the current 👍



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections#afterchange
  • default discord avatar
    justono2 years ago

    Hello. This is a pretty old thread I have a similar desire as the vote things described by Will. My case is when an Asset collection item is updated I want to create a AssetHistory record, stamping the Asset's data at a point in time throughout it's life. The afterChange hook is what I need on the Asset Collection and I understand how to create the afterChange trigger. BUT my question in regard to this subject is do you just straight up make axios/fetch calls to the graphql or REST api to add new records to other collections or is there a fancy payload package or utility to do this?



    Apllogies I'm just new to payload. I recently had a demo by your team at our office and I'm building an internal tool with Payload atm to check it out!. I think though I would likely use the

    Local API

    now reading the docs more

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/local-api/overview

    my main goal is just follow best practice for payload dev. I feel like this is the right way to go about updating a different collection from a afterChange hook?

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm2 years ago

    You are correct.

  • default discord avatar
    haidong3406last year

    Excuse me, I have a question. I want to update another collection has relationship field .Is that possible ?

  • default discord avatar
    brianjmlast year

    Yes, it is using a hook.

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