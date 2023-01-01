DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Update other collections with hook

default discord avatar
buzzworthy7
last week
4

I have a collection called 'Votes' where a user will vote on another location called 'Locations'. Each Vote will have a locationId and UserId. Would it be possible to update a total tally of votes in the related location collection after a vote document is created using a Hook? I'm not qutie sure if they're only intended for updating document in the same collection or not.

  • default discord avatar
    Payload-Bot
    last week
  • default discord avatar
    buzzworthy7
    last week

    I'm thinking Sibling Data is what I need to use here:



    import type { FieldHook } from 'payload/types';



    // Field hook type is a generic that takes three arguments:


    // 1: The document type


    // 2: The value type


    // 3: The sibling data type



    type ExampleFieldHook = FieldHook<ExampleDocumentType, string, SiblingDataType>;



    const exampleFieldHook: ExampleFieldHook = (args) => {


    const {


    value, // Typed as

    string

    as shown above


    data, // Typed as a Partial of your ExampleDocumentType


    siblingData, // Typed as a Partial of SiblingDataType


    originalDoc, // Typed as ExampleDocumentType


    operation,


    req,


    } = args;



    // Do something here...



    return value; // should return a string as typed above, undefined, or null


    }

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    You could do this with a field hook or a collection hook. They can be used to update

    other

    collections, not just the current 👍



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections#afterchange
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.