Update other collections with hook

I have a collection called 'Votes' where a user will vote on another location called 'Locations'. Each Vote will have a locationId and UserId. Would it be possible to update a total tally of votes in the related location collection after a vote document is created using a Hook? I'm not qutie sure if they're only intended for updating document in the same collection or not.

I'm thinking Sibling Data is what I need to use here:

import type { FieldHook } from 'payload/types';

// Field hook type is a generic that takes three arguments:

// 1: The document type

// 2: The value type

// 3: The sibling data type

type ExampleFieldHook = FieldHook<ExampleDocumentType, string, SiblingDataType>;

const exampleFieldHook: ExampleFieldHook = (args) => {

const {

value, // Typed as

string

as shown above

data, // Typed as a Partial of your ExampleDocumentType

siblingData, // Typed as a Partial of SiblingDataType

originalDoc, // Typed as ExampleDocumentType

operation,

req,

} = args;

// Do something here...

return value; // should return a string as typed above, undefined, or null

}