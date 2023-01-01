What is the correct way to use/understand payloadCMS?

I found out about payloadcms in my search on how to create the simplest mvp for a product.
I have trouble understand the role payloadcms can play in this. i understand its great for auth and content/user management.
In what other areas can it help? also, i usually use next.js with TRPC which is great. why would i add a api layer to this? meaning payloadcms as the api layer.
My MVP is simple. users should be able to register, login, browse products and 1 more feaure which i wont mention. admins should be able to upload products(images will go on S3 as i understand it) with images and descriptions.
Also users should be able to recive emails based on certain rules.
I have quickyl tried the nextjs integration. but i was advised against that route by a user.
I ask these questions not to teardown or have anyone convice me to use payloadcms. but rather understand how payloadcms can help me as a tool.
Any reaction is greatly appreciated. Thnx in advance
My understanding is that PayloadCMS is just a great way tomanage
content. It allows for a code-based way to define content structures and forms to manage that content. It also is very extensible. On top of that, it is very flexible and easy to query the managed data from any other consuming app.
If you don't have a need to manage content on your project then yeah, you probably don't need a CMS in general.
Hope this helps!
i will have content. i need to manage a catelog of products. these products come with lots of metadata and information.
im trying to avoid havind to build admin dashboard during mvp
I think you can certainly use Payload CMS to manage products, but I suspect the pushback you're getting is that maybe a better solution is to go with a solution that is meant for managing product for use in an e-commerce website? I'm not that experienced on that front. There might be a plugin that someone has developed for Payload to aid in that type of endeavor as well.
hmm... there is a case study on payload website for a e-commerce application
Could you share the link? I'm curious to see it 🙂
neat! I wonder how they handle the transactions and such. but yeah, def seems like it's possible though
so i could use payload as my cms. but i still need to build(next.js instead of payloadcms) the customer facing portal?
That's how I would view it, yes. You could manage authentication through PayloadCMS if you like as well by setting up a collection in a similar manner to the default Users collection. Payload is headless, so all it does is manage the data for you. You'll need something that consumes said data as the actual end-user experience.
hmmm.. i could still use payloadcms for content and user management. and then use next.js with trpc an connect directly to mongodb
you certainly could, but Payload is there to make querying that data easier for you through its graphql api. In case it's useful, you can also run a command to export the gql schema. I haven't used tRPC myself so I'm not sure if that'd be useful for you there.
i dont have much expericen with gql. luckily they also expose as rest api. i can still use trpc to communicate with this api. trpc makes end-to-end typing possible. its actually great.
I was thinking of exploring that myself at some point. I might have to hit you up if I get stuck on my testing with it 😛
i have been using trpc for the past year. its amazing. definetly feel free to message if you have any question. maybe you can help me with payloadcms and i can help you with TRPC. 👀
i think if i use a monorepo solution like NX and generate TS from playload, i should still have end-to-end typing.
Hey @Captain - have you seen the ecommerce template that was released?https://payloadcms.com/blog/launch-week-day-5-ecommerce-starter-kit
