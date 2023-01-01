What is the correct way to use/understand payloadCMS?

I found out about payloadcms in my search on how to create the simplest mvp for a product.

I have trouble understand the role payloadcms can play in this. i understand its great for auth and content/user management.

In what other areas can it help? also, i usually use next.js with TRPC which is great. why would i add a api layer to this? meaning payloadcms as the api layer.

My MVP is simple. users should be able to register, login, browse products and 1 more feaure which i wont mention. admins should be able to upload products(images will go on S3 as i understand it) with images and descriptions.

Also users should be able to recive emails based on certain rules.

I have quickyl tried the nextjs integration. but i was advised against that route by a user.

I ask these questions not to teardown or have anyone convice me to use payloadcms. but rather understand how payloadcms can help me as a tool.

Any reaction is greatly appreciated. Thnx in advance