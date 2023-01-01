DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
What would be the best approach to create users who manage Payload collections?

3 months ago
Hi! The idea is to have some sort of super user role that has full access, and then have X amount of users where each one has a role assigned that allows them to perform certain actions, but at the same time have a field where I can select the collections they have access to.



What would be the best way to structure the user collection to achieve this?



any example to share?

