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Community Help

Duplicate file from collection to collection

default discord avatar
quornik4 years ago
1 1

I'm trying to grasp around the idea of hooks.

PROBLEM

I need to create a hook that allows Admin to duplicate file after it has been reviewed to another collection, and delate the one he has reviewed.
Is there a tutorial or documentation on how to e.g. execute the CREATE operation on another collection with the use of data from currently edited file?

IDEA

And Is there a way to execute PUT, DELATE, FIND and other operations directly on Mongo with FETCH, inside hook?
Would appiciate some discussion or help.

  • Selected Answer
    discord user avatar
    denolfe
    4 years ago

    Hey @quornik, this is definitely possible by combining the use of a beforeChange hook and the local API operations.

    Here is an example of how it can be done:

    import { CollectionBeforeChangeHook, CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'

const performOperationIfReviewed: CollectionBeforeChangeHook = async ({
  data, // incoming data to update or create with
  req, // full express request
  operation, // name of the operation ie. 'create', 'update'
  originalDoc, // original document
}) => {
  if (
    req?.user?.collection === 'admins' && // Admins collection only
    operation === 'update' && // Only on update operations
    !originalDoc.reviewed && data.reviewed // Transitioning from not reviewed to reviewed
  ) {
    await req.payload.create({
      collection: 'collection-after-reviewed',
      data,
    })
  }
}

export const Pages: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'pages',
  hooks: {
    beforeChange: [performOperationIfReviewed],
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'reviewFile',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'media',
    },
    {
      name: 'reviewed',
      type: 'checkbox',
    }
  ],
}

    Hopefully, that gets you going in the right direction. Let me know if you have any additional questions 👍

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