Duplicate file from collection to collection

I'm trying to grasp around the idea of hooks.

PROBLEM

I need to create a hook that allows Admin to duplicate file after it has been reviewed to another collection, and delate the one he has reviewed.

Is there a tutorial or documentation on how to e.g. execute the CREATE operation on another collection with the use of data from currently edited file?

IDEA

And Is there a way to execute PUT, DELATE, FIND and other operations directly on Mongo with FETCH, inside hook?

Would appiciate some discussion or help.