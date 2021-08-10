How to change default logo in navbar without add any custom navbar???
See
graphics.Icon and
graphics.Logo here: https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/component. They have their own key so you don't have to swap out the full nav 👍
Hi there, this link is broken; I tried following what you guys did in your example as per the docs (but the example wasn't for logos) and it just loads a blank page. Can this be re-hashed?
Here is the correct link: https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components
Also we have a blog post about this too.
https://payloadcms.com/blog/white-label-admin-ui
Let us know if you have trouble or need anything else.
