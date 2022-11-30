My organization requires the use of Okta, so I have to set it up with Payload.

I've read the Payload docs about authentication strategies and saw that it uses Passport. There's a passport-okta-oauth package, but I experience some issues.

Context

The first thing I did was to create the strategy:

src\collections\auth\OktaStrategy.ts

const OktaStrategy = require ( "passport-okta-oauth" ) . Strategy ; export default ( ctx ) => { return new OktaStrategy ( { audience : process . env [ "OKTA_BASE_URL" ] , clientID : process . env [ "OKTA_CLIENT_ID" ] , clientSecret : process . env [ "OKTA_CLIENT_SECRET" ] , scope : [ "openid" , "email" , "profile" ] , response_type : "code" , callbackURL : process . env [ "OKTA_CALLBACK_URL" ] , } , function ( accessToken , refreshToken , profile , done ) { console . log ( `logged in as ${ profile . displayName } ` ) ; return done ( null , { collection : "users" , email : "xxxxxxx@gmail.com" , id : "62fb90287bed9b334e530765" , } ) ; } ) ; } ;

…and add it to my Users collection:

src\collections\Users.ts

import OktaStrategy from "./auth/OktaStrategy" ; const Users : CollectionConfig = { auth : { disableLocalStrategy : true , strategies : [ { name : "okta" , strategy : OktaStrategy , } , ] , } , } ;

Then, I started getting errors on build:

ERROR in ./node_modules/oauth/lib/oauth.js 5:9-23 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'url' in 'C:\Projects\payload-project

ode_modules\oauth\lib' [...] ERROR in ./node_modules/passport-okta-oauth/lib/passport-okta-oauth/oauth2.js 6:17-39 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'querystring' in 'C:\Projects\payload-project

ode_modules\passport-okta-oauth\lib\passport-okta-oauth' BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default. This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it. If you want to include a polyfill, you need to: - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "querystring": require.resolve("querystring-es3") }' - install 'querystring-es3' If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this: resolve.fallback: { "querystring": false }

I found out in the Payload docs for Webpack:

To avoid problems with server code making it to your Webpack bundle, you can use the alias Webpack feature to tell Webpack to avoid importing the modules you want to restrict to server-only.

So I aliased the module to a new, empty one:

const oktaStrategyPath = path . resolve ( __dirname , "collections/auth/OktaStrategy.ts" ) ; const mockModulePath = path . resolve ( __dirname , "mocks/emptyObject.ts" ) ; export default buildConfig ( { admin : { webpack : ( config ) => { return { ... config , resolve : { ... config . resolve , alias : { ... config . resolve . alias , [ oktaStrategyPath ] : mockModulePath , } , } , } ; } , } , } ) ;

Now I was able to start Payload, but got the following error:

[15:34:18] ERROR (payload): Error: OAuth 2.0 authentication requires session support when using state. Did you forget to use express-session middleware?

Looking at the Payload source, I could see that it doesn't really like sessions, because it has session: false in its call to Passport:

payload/src/express/middleware/authenticate.ts Line 30 in b201168 const authenticate = passport . authenticate ( methods , { session : false } ) ;

Anyway, I installed express-session and added it to my config:

import express from "express" ; import session from "express-session" ; import passport from "passport" ; import payload from "payload" ; require ( "dotenv" ) . config ( ) ; const app = express ( ) ; app . use ( session ( { secret : "some-secret" , resave : true , saveUninitialized : true , } ) ) ; app . get ( "/" , ( _ , res ) => { res . redirect ( "/admin" ) ; } ) ; payload . init ( { secret : process . env . PAYLOAD_SECRET , mongoURL : process . env . MONGODB_URI , express : app , onInit : ( ) => { payload . logger . info ( `Payload Admin URL: ${ payload . getAdminURL ( ) } ` ) ; } , } ) ; app . get ( "/authorization-code/callback" , passport . authenticate ( "users-okta" ) , function ( req , res , next ) { req . user = { collection : "users" , email : "xxxxxxx@gmail.com" , id : "62fb90287bed9b334e530765" , } ; res . redirect ( "/admin" ) ; } ) ; app . listen ( process . env . PORT || 3000 ) ;

Notice: I had to use passport.authenticate("users-okta") , rather than just "okta" , because Payload prepends the collection slug to the auth strategy name.

At this point, I started getting a blank Payload admin and a request to http://localhost:3000/api/users/me that got redirected to https://trial-XXXXXXX.okta.com/oauth2/v1/authorize?response_type=code&redirect_uri=http%3A%2F%2Flocalhost%3A3000%2Fauthorization-code%2Fcallback&scope=openid%20email%20profile&state=4zVzKTk57O2wV14e3qXECGu9&client_id=0oa3gcuk9uIqaHVzU697 .

Okta correctly responds with the sign-in page, but that's an AJAX call and instead of redirecting, Payload expects JSON, which leads to this error:

VM751:1 Uncaught (in promise) SyntaxError: Unexpected token '<', "<!DOCTYPE "... is not valid JSON

Luckily, the response is still valid and comes back with status code 200:

Just for the sake of testing, I double-click on the request to open it in the browser and check if the rest follows through. It doesn't, of course, and I get this error:

Error: Failed to serialize user into session at pass (C:\Projects\payload-project

ode_modules\passport\lib\authenticator.js:278:19) at Authenticator.serializeUser (C:\Projects\payload-project

ode_modules\passport\lib\authenticator.js:296:5) at C:\Projects\payload-project

ode_modules\passport\lib\sessionmanager.js:33:10 at Immediate.<anonymous> (C:\Projects\payload-project

ode_modules\express-session\session\store.js:54:5) at processImmediate (node:internal/timers:471:21)

After checking the Passport docs about sessions, I add this below app.use(session({ ... })) :

passport . serializeUser ( function ( user , done ) { done ( null , user ) ; } ) ; passport . deserializeUser ( function ( user , done ) { done ( null , user ) ; } ) ;

After retrying, I could finally see that the authentication goes through, because the OktaStrategy verify function logged:

logged in as Hristiyan Dodov

I was redirected back to http://localhost:3000/admin , but wasn't logged in. I still had a blank screen with the failing request to /me .

I poked around the source code and found out that Payload uses a JWT to authenticate, so I decided to modify my callback handler to create the same token:

import getCookieExpiration from "payload/dist/utilities/getCookieExpiration" ; import jwt from "jsonwebtoken" ; // ... app . get ( "/authorization-code/callback" , passport . authenticate ( "users-okta" ) , function ( req , res , next ) { const collectionConfig = payload . collections . users . config ; const token = jwt . sign ( { collection : "users" , email : "xxxxxxx@gmail.com" , id : "62fb90287bed9b334e530765" , } , payload . secret , { expiresIn : collectionConfig . auth . tokenExpiration , } ) ; const cookieOptions : CookieOptions = { path : "/" , httpOnly : true , expires : getCookieExpiration ( collectionConfig . auth . tokenExpiration ) , secure : collectionConfig . auth . cookies . secure , sameSite : collectionConfig . auth . cookies . sameSite , domain : undefined , } ; if ( collectionConfig . auth . cookies . domain ) cookieOptions . domain = collectionConfig . auth . cookies . domain ; res . cookie ( ` ${ payload . config . cookiePrefix } -token` , token , cookieOptions ) ; req . user = { collection : "users" , email : "xxxxxxx@gmail.com" , id : "62fb90287bed9b334e530765" , } ; res . redirect ( "/admin" ) ; } ) ;

…but nothing changed. I was still getting a blank screen. To verify that the generated token is in fact correct, I temporarily re-enabled the default auth strategy, opened an incognito window, and manually added the cookie with the token:

document . cookie = "payload-token=eyJhbGciOiJIUz…RFic" ;

When I navigated to Payload, I was logged in, therefore my JWT was correct.

Questions

It appears that there's some incompatibility between Payload and this particular Passport.js setup. How am I supposed to implement authentication in this case? I think there are two approaches:

Somehow disable Payload's JWT auth and use only the session-based OAuth strategy. I'm not a huge fan of this, though. I think it's better to use a session just for the initial front-channel communication between Payload and Okta, then ending the session, generating a JWT, and using that instead. Is this possible? Create completely separate Express routes for authentication and handle it entirely out of the context of Payload. Then, generate the JWT as I do now, redirect to the admin, and the user should be logged in. I'm not sure how to approach this in terms of Payload config, though. On one hand, I don't want the default login strategy with password, so I must have disableLocalStrategy: true . On the other hand, I want the default JWT validation.

Does anyone have ideas?