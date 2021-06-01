How to use hooks to upload file to an ftp server

I want to send the uploaded files to an ftp server (using basic-ftp) and receive them from there also. The process has been already mentioned in the doc here: https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment#file-storage But I am a bit confused about how I can use hooks there?

For example here is a collection with upload I put a hook a beforeChange here but it seems like not triggering the hook when hook at time of uploading file:

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' ; const Media : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'media' , access : { read : ( ) => true , } , hooks : { beforeChange : [ ( operation ) => { if ( operation . req . headers . hook === 'beforeChange' ) { operation . data . description += '-beforeChangeSuffix' ; // Todo: send to ftp } return operation . data ; } , ] , } , upload : { staticURL : '/media' , staticDir : 'media' , imageSizes : [ { name : 'thumbnail' , width : 400 , height : 300 , crop : 'centre' , } , { name : 'card' , width : 768 , height : 1024 , crop : 'centre' , } , ] , adminThumbnail : 'thumbnail' } , fields : [ ] , } ;