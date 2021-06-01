How to use hooks to upload file to an ftp server

I want to send the uploaded files to an ftp server (using basic-ftp) and receive them from there also. The process has been already mentioned in the doc here: https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment#file-storage But I am a bit confused about how I can use hooks there?
For example here is a collection with upload I put a hook a beforeChange here but it seems like not triggering the hook when hook at time of uploading file:
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
const Media: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'media',
access: {
read: () => true,
},
hooks: {
beforeChange: [
(operation) => {
if (operation.req.headers.hook === 'beforeChange') {
operation.data.description += '-beforeChangeSuffix';
// Todo: send to ftp
}
return operation.data;
},
],
},
upload: {
staticURL: '/media',
staticDir: 'media',
imageSizes: [
{
name: 'thumbnail',
width: 400,
height: 300,
crop: 'centre',
},
{
name: 'card',
width: 768,
height: 1024,
crop: 'centre',
},
],
adminThumbnail: 'thumbnail'
},
fields: [],
};
Hey @aljubaer —
You're almost there! You have a bug in your hook, though.
Your
if statement that is checking if the
operation.req.headers.hook is equal to
beforeChange is incorrect and unnecessary. Because you are adding a function to the
beforeChange hooks array itself, you know that the code will only be running in a
beforeChange context.
So basically, right now, code within your
if will never fire. Just remove it!
Pro tip:
You might want to do different actions based on if your
beforeChange hook is either running in response to a
create or an
update operation. You can gain access to which operation is active by destructuring
operation out of the hook arguments, like so:
{
beforeChange: [
({
data, // incoming data to update or create with
req, // full express request
operation, // name of the operation ie. 'create', 'update'
originalDoc, // original document
}) => {
console.log(operation) // will be either 'update' or 'create'
return data;
}
]
}
For example, a
create operation will always have a file that needs to be uploaded to FTP. But,
update might only need to upload a file if the file is being replaced. So you could extend your hook to do different things based on the operation, and based on if there is a new file present or not.
Take a look at the Hooks documentation for more!
https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections#beforechange
Does this answer your question?
