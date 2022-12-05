Is it possible to count posts/pages by group by a category field?

I have a tab switch to show two different categories of articles with the total num shown in tab title.

Now I'm using two queries to fetch these two counts separately.

countStudies: Articles( where: { category: { equals: "studies" } slug: { not_in: $excludeSlugs } noCard: { not_equals: true } _status: $_status } page: $page limit: $limit sort: "-publishDate" ) { totalDocs } countTrendsReports: Articles( where: { category: { equals: "trends-reports" } slug: { not_in: $excludeSlugs } noCard: { not_equals: true } _status: $_status } page: $page limit: $limit sort: "-publishDate" ) { totalDocs }

It works, but I'm wondering if there's a more elegant(one query) or extensible(if I need all categories) way to do this.