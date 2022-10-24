Using Local API Operations with Server Functions
Server functions are special functions that run exclusively on the server, enabling secure backend logic execution while being callable from the frontend. These functions bridge the gap between client and server, allowing frontend components to perform backend operations without exposing sensitive logic.
Both supported Admin Panel frameworks provide them: Next.js calls them server functions (previously server actions), declared with the
'use server' directive, while TanStack Start defines them with
createServerFn from
@tanstack/react-start. The examples below use the Next.js
'use server' syntax; on TanStack Start the body is identical — only the function declaration differs.
Why Use Server Functions?
- Executing Backend Logic from the Frontend: The Local API is designed for server environments and cannot be directly accessed from client-side code. Server functions enable frontend components to trigger backend operations securely.
- Security Benefits: Instead of exposing a full REST or GraphQL API, server functions restrict access to only the necessary operations, reducing potential security risks.
- Performance Optimizations: Next.js handles server functions efficiently, offering benefits like caching, optimized database queries, and reduced network overhead compared to traditional API calls.
- Simplified Development Workflow: Rather than setting up full API routes with authentication and authorization checks, server functions allow for lightweight, direct execution of necessary operations.
When to Use Server Functions
Use server functions whenever you need to call Local API operations from the frontend. Since the Local API is only accessible from the backend, server functions act as a secure bridge, eliminating the need to expose additional API endpoints.
Examples
All Local API operations can be used within server functions, allowing you to interact with Payload's backend securely.
For a full list of available operations, see the Local API overview.
In the following examples, we'll cover some common use cases, including:
- Creating a document
- Updating a document
- Handling file uploads when creating or updating a document
- Authenticating a user
Creating a Document
First, let's create our server function. Here are some key points for this process:
- Begin by adding
'use server'at the top of the file.
- You can still use utilities such as
getPayload().
- Once the function structure is in place, call the Local API operation
payload.create()and pass in the relevant data.
- It's good practice to wrap this in a
try...catchblock for error handling.
- Finally, make sure to return the created document (don't just run the operation).
Now, let's look at how to call the
createPost function we just created from the frontend in a React component when a user clicks a button:
Updating a Document
The key points from the previous example also apply here.
To update a document instead of creating one, you would use
payload.update() with the relevant data and passing the document ID.
Here's how the server function would look:
Here is how you would call the
updatePost function from a frontend React component:
Authenticating a User
In this example, we will check if a user is authenticated using Payload's authentication system. Here's how it works:
- First, we use the headers function from
next/headersto retrieve the request headers. On TanStack Start, get them from the request instead:
const headers = new Headers(getRequest().headers), where
getRequestis imported from
@tanstack/react-start/server.
- Next, we pass these headers to
payload.auth()to fetch the user's authentication details.
- If the user is authenticated, their information is returned. If not, handle the unauthenticated case accordingly.
Here's the server function to authenticate a user:
Here's a basic example of how to call the authentication server function from the frontend to test it:
Creating a Document with File Upload
This example demonstrates how to write a server function that creates a document with a file upload. Here are the key steps:
- Pass two arguments: data for the document content and upload for the file
- Merge the upload file into the document data as the media field
- Use
payload.create()to create a new post document with both the document data and file
Here is how you would use the server function we just created in a frontend component to allow users to submit a post along with a file upload:
- The user enters the post title and selects a file to upload.
- When the form is submitted, the
handleSubmitfunction checks if a file has been chosen.
- If a file is selected, it passes both the title and the file to the
createPostWithFileserver function.
- And you are done!
Error Handling in Server Functions
When using server functions, proper error handling is essential to prevent unhandled exceptions and provide meaningful feedback to the frontend.
Best Practices
- Wrap Local API calls in try/catch blocks to catch potential errors.
- Log errors on the server for debugging purposes.
- Return structured error responses instead of exposing raw errors to the frontend.
Example of good error handling:
Security Considerations
Using server functions helps prevent direct exposure of Local API operations to the frontend, but additional security best practices should be followed:
Best Practices
- Restrict access: Ensure that sensitive actions (like user management) are only callable by authorized users.
- Avoid passing sensitive data: Do not return sensitive information such as user data, passwords, etc.
- Use authentication & authorization: Check user roles before performing actions.
Example of restricting access based on user role:
Was this page helpful?