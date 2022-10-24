2.0 to 3.0 Migration Guide
Payload 3.0 completely replatforms the Admin Panel from a React Router single-page application onto the Next.js App Router with full support for React Server Components. This change completely separates Payload "core" from its rendering and HTTP layers, making it truly Node-safe and portable.
If you are upgrading from a previous beta, please see the Upgrade From Previous Beta section.
What has changed?
The core logic and principles of Payload remain the same from 2.0 to 3.0, with the majority of changes affecting specifically the HTTP layer and the Admin Panel, which is now built upon Next.js. With this change, your entire application can be served within a single repo, with Payload endpoints are now opened within your own Next.js application, directly alongside your frontend. Payload is still headless, you will still be able to leverage it completely headlessly just as you do now with Sveltekit, etc. All Payload APIs remain exactly the same (with a few new features), and the Payload Config is generally the same, with the breaking changes detailed below.
Table of Contents
All breaking changes are listed below. If you encounter changes that are not explicitly listed here, please consider contributing to this documentation by submitting a PR.
- Installation
- Breaking Changes
- Custom Components
- Endpoints
- React Hooks
- Types
- Email Adapters
- Plugins
- Upgrade From Previous Beta
Installation
Payload 3.0 requires a set of auto-generated files that you will need to bring into your existing project. The easiest way of acquiring these is by initializing a new project via
create-payload-app, then replace the provided Payload Config with your own.
For more details, see the Documentation.
- Install new dependencies of Payload, Next.js and React:
Refer to the package.json file made in the create-payload-app, including peerDependencies, devDependencies, and dependencies. The core package and plugins require all versions to be synced. Previously, on 2.x it was possible to be running the latest version of Payload 2.x with an older version of db-mongodb for example. This is no longer the case.
Also install the other @payloadcms packages specific to the plugins and adapters you are using. Depending on your project, these may include:
- @payloadcms/db-mongodb
- @payloadcms/db-postgres
- @payloadcms/richtext-lexical
- @payloadcms/plugin-form-builder
- @payloadcms/plugin-nested-docs
- @payloadcms/plugin-redirects
- @payloadcms/plugin-relationship
- @payloadcms/plugin-search
- @payloadcms/plugin-sentry
- @payloadcms/plugin-seo
- @payloadcms/plugin-stripe
- @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage - Read More.
- Uninstall deprecated packages:
- Database Adapter Migrations
If you have existing data and are using the MongoDB or Postgres adapters, you will need to run the database migrations to ensure your database schema is up-to-date.
- For Payload Cloud users, the plugin has changed.
Uninstall the old package:
Install the new package:
- Optional sharp dependency
If you have upload enabled collections that use
formatOptions,
imageSizes, or
resizeOptions—payload expects to have
sharp installed. In 2.0 this was a dependency was installed for you. Now it is only installed if needed. If you have any of these options set, you will need to install
sharp and add it to your payload.config.ts:
Breaking Changes
- Delete the
admin.bundlerproperty from your Payload Config. Payload no longer bundles the Admin Panel. Instead, we rely directly on Next.js for bundling.
This also means that the
@payloadcms/bundler-webpack and
@payloadcms/bundler-vite packages have been deprecated. You can completely uninstall those from your project by removing them from your
package.json file and re-running your package manager’s installation process, i.e.
pnpm i.
- Add the
secretproperty to your Payload Config. This used to be set in the
payload.init()function of your
server.tsfile. Instead, move it to
payload.config.ts:
- Environment variables prefixed with
PAYLOAD_PUBLICwill no longer be available on the client. In order to access them on the client, those will now have to be prefixed with
NEXT_PUBLICinstead.
For more details, see the Documentation.
- The
reqobject used to extend the Express Request, but now extends the Web Request. You may need to update your code accordingly to reflect this change. For example:
- The
admin.cssand
admin.scssproperties in the Payload Config have been removed.
To migrate, choose one of the following options:
- For most use cases, you can simply customize the file located at
(payload)/custom.css. You can import or add your own styles here, such as for Tailwind.
- For plugins author, you can use a Custom Provider at
admin.components.providersto import your stylesheet:
- For most use cases, you can simply customize the file located at
- The
admin.indexHTMLproperty has been removed. Delete this from your Payload Config.
- The
collection.admin.hooksproperty has been removed. Instead, use the new
beforeDuplicatefield-level hook which take the usual field hook arguments.
- Fields with
unique: truenow automatically be appended with “- Copy” through the new
admin.beforeDuplicatefield hooks (see previous bullet).
- The
upload.staticDirproperty must now be an absolute path. Before it would attempt to use the location of the Payload Config and merge the relative path set for staticDir.
- The
upload.staticURLproperty has been removed. If you were using this format URLs when using an external provider, you can leverage the
generateFileURLfunctions in order to do the same.
- The
admin.faviconproperty is now
admin.iconsand the types have changed:
For more details, see the Documentation.
- The
admin.meta.ogImageproperty has been replaced by
admin.meta.openGraph.images:
For more details, see the Documentation.
- The args of the
admin.livePreview.urlfunction have changed. It no longer receives
documentInfoas an arg, and instead, now has
collectionConfigand
globalConfig.
- The
admin.logoutRouteand
admin.inactivityRouteproperties have been consolidated into a single
admin.routesproperty. To migrate, simply move those two keys as follows:
- The
customproperty in the Payload Config, i.e. Collections, Globals, and Fields is now server only and will not appear in the client-side bundle. To add custom properties to the client bundle, use the new
admin.customproperty, which will be available on both the server and the client.
-
hooks.afterErroris now an array of functions instead of a single function. The args have also been expanded. Read More.
- The
./src/publicdirectory is now located directly at root level
./publicsee Next.js docs for details
- Payload now automatically removes
localized: trueproperty from sub-fields if a parent is localized, as it's redundant and unnecessary. If you have some existing data in this structure and you want to disable that behavior, you need to enable
allowLocalizedWithinLocalizedflag in your payload.config read more in documentation, or create a migration script that aligns your data. Mongodb example for a link in a page layout.
Custom Components
- All Payload React components have been moved from the
payloadpackage to
@payloadcms/ui. If you were previously importing components into your app from the
payloadpackage, for example to create Custom Components, you will need to change your import paths:
Note: for brevity, not all modules are listed here
- All Custom Components are now defined as file paths instead of direct imports. If you are using Custom Components in your Payload Config, remove the imported module and point to the file's path instead:
For more details, see the Documentation.
- All Custom Components are now server-rendered by default, and therefore, cannot use state or hooks directly. If you’re using Custom Components in your app that requires state or hooks, add the
'use client'directive at the top of the file.
For more details, see the Documentation.
- The
admin.descriptionproperty within Collection, Globals, and Fields no longer accepts a React Component. Instead, you must define it as a Custom Component.
- For Collections, use the
admin.components.edit.Descriptionkey:
- For Globals, use the
admin.components.elements.Descriptionkey:
- For Fields, use the
admin.components.Descriptionkey:
- Array Field row labels and Collapsible Field label now only accepts a React Component, and no longer accepts a plain string or record:
- All default view keys are now camelcase:
For example, for Root Views:
Or Document Views:
- Custom Views within the config no longer accept React Components directly, instead, you must use their
Componentproperty:
This also means that Custom Root Views are no longer defined on the
edit key. Instead, use the new
views.root key:
- The
hrefand
isActivefunctions on View Tabs no longer includes the
matchor
locationarguments. This is a property specific to React Router, not Next.js. If you need to do URL matching similar to this, use a custom tab that fires off some hooks, i.e.
usePathname()and run it through your own utility functions:
- The
admin.components.views[key].Tab.pillLabelhas been replaced with
admin.components.views[key].tab.Pill:
react-i18nwas removed, the
Transcomponent from
react-i18nhas been replaced with a Payload-provided solution:
Endpoints
- All endpoint handlers have changed. The args no longer include
res, and
next, and the return type now expects a valid HTTP
Responseinstead of
res.json,
res.send, etc.:
- Endpoint handlers no longer resolves
data,
locale, or
fallbackLocalefor you on the request. Instead, you must resolve them yourself or use the Payload-provided utilities:
React Hooks
- The
useTitlehook has been consolidated into the
useDocumentInfohook. Instead, you can get title directly from document info context:
- The
useDocumentInfohook no longer returns
collectionor
global. Instead, various properties of the config are passed, like
collectionSlugand
globalSlug. You can use these to access a client-side config, if needed, through the
useConfighook (see next bullet).
- The
useConfighook now returns a
ClientConfigand not a
SanitizedConfig. This is because the config itself is not serializable and so it is not able to be thread through to the client. This means that all non-serializable props have been omitted from the Client Config, such as
db,
bundler, etc.
For more details, see the Documentation.
- The
useCollapsiblehook has had slight changes to its property names.
collapsedis now
isCollapsedand
withinCollapsibleis now
isWithinCollapsible.
- The
useTranslationhook no longer takes any options, any translations using shorthand accessors will need to use the entire
group:key
Types
- The
Fieldstype was renamed to
FormStatefor improved semantics. If you were previously importing this type in your own application, simply change the import name:
- The
BlockFieldand related types have been renamed to
BlocksFieldfor semantic accuracy.
Email Adapters
Email functionality has been abstracted out into email adapters.
- All existing nodemailer functionality was abstracted into the
@payloadcms/email-nodemailerpackage
- No longer configured with ethereal.email by default.
- Ability to pass email into the
initfunction has been removed.
- Warning will be given on startup if email not configured. Any
sendEmailcall will simply log the To address and subject.
- A Resend adapter is now also available via the
@payloadcms/email-resendpackage.
If you used the default email configuration in 2.0 (nodemailer):
Removal of rate-limiting
- Now only available if using custom server and using express or similar
Plugins
- All plugins have been standardized to use named exports (as opposed to default exports). Most also have a suffix of
Pluginto make it clear what is being imported.
@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage
- The adapters that are exported from
@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage(ie.
@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/s3) package have been removed.
- New standalone packages have been created for each of the existing adapters. Please see the documentation for the one that you use.
@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storageis still fully supported but should only to be used if you are providing a custom adapter that does not have a dedicated package.
- If you have created a custom adapter, the type must now provide a
nameproperty.
Service
Package
Vercel Blob
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/main/packages/storage-vercel-blob
AWS S3
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/main/packages/storage-s3
Azure
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/main/packages/storage-azure
Google Cloud Storage
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/main/packages/storage-gcs
@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder
- Field overrides for form and form submission collections now accept a function with a
defaultFieldsinside the args instead of an array of config
@payloadcms/plugin-redirects
- Field overrides for the redirects collection now accepts a function with a
defaultFieldsinside the args instead of an array of config
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical
If you have custom features for
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical you will need to migrate your code to the new API. Read more about the new API in the documentation.
Reserved Field names
Payload reserves certain field names for internal use. Using any of the following names in your collections or globals will result in those fields being sanitized from the config, which can cause deployment errors. Ensure that any conflicting fields are renamed before migrating.
General Reserved Names
file
_id(MongoDB only)
__v(MongoDB only)
Important Note: It is recommended to avoid using field names with an underscore (
_) prefix unless explicitly required by a plugin. Payload uses this prefix for internal columns, which can lead to conflicts in certain SQL conditions. The following are examples of reserved internal columns (this list is not exhaustive and other internal fields may also apply):
_order
_path
_uuid
_parent_id
_locale
Auth-Related Reserved Names
These are restricted if your collection uses
auth: true and does not have
disableAuthStrategy: true:
salt
hash
apiKey(when
auth.useAPIKey: trueis enabled)
useAPIKey(when
auth.useAPIKey: trueis enabled)
resetPasswordToken
resetPasswordExpiration
password
username
Upload-Related Reserved Names
These apply if your collection has
upload: true configured:
filename
mimetype
filesize
width
height
focalX
focalY
url
thumbnailURL
If
imageSizes is configured, the following are also reserved:
sizes
If any of these names are found in your collection / global fields, update them before migrating to avoid unexpected issues.
Upgrade from previous beta
Reference this community-made site. Set your version, sort by oldest first, enable breaking changes only.
Then go through each one of the breaking changes and make the adjustments. You can optionally reference the blank template for how things should end up.
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