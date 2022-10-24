Payment Adapters
A deeper look into the payment adapter pattern used by the Ecommerce Plugin, and how to create your own.
The current list of supported payment adapters are:
REST API
The plugin will create REST API endpoints for each payment adapter you add to your configuration. The endpoints will be available at
/api/payments/{provider_name}/{action} where
provider_name is the name of the payment adapter and
action is one of the following:
Action
Method
Description
POST
Initiate a payment for an order. See initiatePayment for more details.
POST
Confirm an order after a payment has been made. See confirmOrder for more details.
Stripe
Out of the box we integrate with Stripe to handle one-off purchases. To use Stripe, you will need to install the Stripe package:
We recommend at least
18.5.0 to ensure compatibility with the plugin.
Then, in your
plugins array of your Payload Config, call the plugin with:
Configuration
The Stripe payment adapter takes the following configuration options:
Option
Type
Description
secretKey
Your Stripe Secret Key, found in the Stripe Dashboard.
publishableKey
Your Stripe Publishable Key, found in the Stripe Dashboard.
webhookSecret
(Optional) Your Stripe Webhooks Signing Secret, found in the Stripe Dashboard. Required if you want to use webhooks.
appInfo
(Optional) An object containing
webhooks
(Optional) An object where the keys are Stripe event types and the values are functions that will be called when that event is received. See Webhooks for more details.
groupOverrides
(Optional) An object to override the default fields of the payment group. See Payment Fields for more details.
Stripe Webhooks
You can also add your own webhooks to handle events from Stripe. This is optional and the plugin internally does not use webhooks for any core functionality. It receives the following arguments:
Argument
Type
Description
event
The Stripe event object
req
The Payload request object
stripe
The initialized Stripe instance
You can add a webhook like so:
To use webhooks you also need to have them configured in your Stripe Dashboard.
You can use the Stripe CLI to forward webhooks to your local development environment.
Frontend usage
The most straightforward way to use Stripe on the frontend is with the
EcommerceProvider component and the
stripeAdapterClient function. Wrap your application in the provider and pass in the Stripe adapter with your publishable key:
Then you can use the
usePayments hook to access the
initiatePayment and
confirmOrder functions, see the Frontend docs for more details.
Making your own Payment Adapter
You can make your own payment adapter by implementing the
PaymentAdapter interface. This interface requires you to implement the following methods:
Property
Type
Description
The name of the payment method. This will be used to identify the payment method in the API and on the frontend.
(Optional) A human-readable label for the payment method. This will be used in the admin panel and on the frontend.
The function that is called via the
The function that is called via the
(Optional) An array of endpoints to be bootstrapped to Payload's API in order to support the payment method. All API paths are relative to
A group field config to be used in transactions to track the necessary data for the payment processor, eg. PaymentIntentID for Stripe. See Payment Fields for more details.
The arguments can be extended but should always include the
PaymentAdapterArgs type which has the following types:
Property
Type
Description
(Optional) Allow overriding the default UI label for this adaper.
(Optional) Allow overriding the default fields of the payment group. See Payment Fields for more details.
initiatePayment
The
initiatePayment function is called when a payment is initiated. At this step the transaction is created with a status "Processing", an abandoned purchaase will leave this transaction in this state. It receives an object with the following properties:
Property
Type
Description
The transaction being processed.
The cart associated with the transaction.
The customer associated with the transaction.
The Payload request object.
The data object will contain the following properties:
Property
Type
Description
The billing address associated with the transaction.
(Optional) The shipping address associated with the transaction. If this is missing then use the billing address.
The cart collection item.
In the case that
The currency for the cart associated with the transaction.
The return type then only needs to contain the following properties though the type supports any additional data returned as needed for the frontend:
Property
Type
Description
A success message to be returned to the client.
At any point in the function you can throw an error to return a 4xx or 5xx response to the client.
A heavily simplified example of implementing
initiatePayment could look like:
confirmOrder
The
confirmOrder function is called after a payment is completed on the frontend and at this step the order is created in Payload. It receives the following properties:
Property
Type
Description
The orders collection slug.
The transactions collection slug.
The carts collection slug.
The customers collection slug.
The cart associated with the transaction.
The Payload request object.
The data object will contain any data the frontend chooses to send through and at a minimum the following:
Property
Type
Description
In the case that
The return type can also contain any additional data with a minimum of the following:
Property
Type
Description
A success message to be returned to the client.
The ID of the created order.
The ID of the associated transaction.
A heavily simplified example of implementing
confirmOrder could look like:
Payment Fields
Payment fields are used primarily on the transactions collection to store information about the payment method used. Each payment adapter must provide a
group field which will be used to store this information.
For example, the Stripe adapter provides the following group field:
Client side Payment Adapter
The client side adapter should implement the
PaymentAdapterClient interface:
Property
Type
Description
The name of the payment method. This will be used to identify the payment method in the API and on the frontend.
(Optional) A human-readable label for the payment method. This can be used as a human readable format.
Flag to toggle on the EcommerceProvider's ability to call the
Flag to toggle on the EcommerceProvider's ability to call the
And for the args use the
PaymentAdapterClientArgs type:
Property
Type
Description
(Optional) Allow overriding the default UI label for this adaper.
Best Practices
Always handle sensitive operations like creating payment intents and confirming payments on the server side. Use webhooks to listen for events from Stripe and update your orders accordingly. Never expose your secret key on the frontend. By default Nextjs will only expose environment variables prefixed with
NEXT_PUBLIC_ to the client.
While we validate the products and prices on the server side when creating a payment intent, you should override the validation function to add any additional checks you may need for your specific use case.
You are safe to pass the ID of a transaction to the frontend however you shouldn't pass any sensitive information or the transaction object itself.
When passing price information to your payment provider it should always come from the server and it should be verified against the products in your database. Never trust price information coming from the client.
When using webhooks, ensure that you verify the webhook signatures to confirm that the requests are genuinely from Stripe. This helps prevent unauthorized access and potential security vulnerabilities.