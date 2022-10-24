Payload is joining Figma!Read the announcement
Experimental Features

Experimental features allow you to try out new functionality before it becomes a stable part of Payload. These features may still be in active development, may have incomplete functionality, and can change or be removed in future releases without warning.

How It Works

Experimental features are configured via the root-level experimental property in your Payload Config. This property contains individual feature flags, each flag can be configured independently, allowing you to selectively opt into specific functionality.

1
import { buildConfig } from 'payload'
2
3
const config = buildConfig({
4
// ...
5
experimental: {
6
localizeStatus: true,
7
},
8
})

Experimental Options

The following options are available:

Option

Description

localizeStatus

Boolean. When true, shows document status per locale in the admin panel instead of always showing the latest overall status. Opt-in for backwards compatibility. Defaults to false.

This list may change without notice.

When to Use Experimental Features

You might enable an experimental feature when:

  • You want early access to new capabilities before their stable release.
  • You can accept the risks of using potentially unstable functionality.
  • You are testing new features in a development or staging environment.
  • You wish to provide feedback to the Payload team on new functionality.

If you are working on a production application, carefully evaluate whether the benefits outweigh the risks. For most stable applications, it is recommended to wait until the feature is officially released.

