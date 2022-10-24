The BlocksFeature allows you to embed Payload's Blocks Field directly inside your Lexical rich text editor. This provides a powerful way to create structured, reusable content components within your rich text content.

Blocks within Lexical support the same features as standard Payload blocks—including all field types, hooks, validation, access control, and conditional logic. The only difference is that the data is stored within the rich text JSON structure rather than as separate fields.

Basic Setup

To add blocks to your Lexical editor, include the BlocksFeature in your editor configuration:

1 import { lexicalEditor , BlocksFeature } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 2 3 { 4 name : 'content' , 5 type : 'richText' , 6 editor : lexicalEditor ( { 7 features : ( { defaultFeatures } ) => [ 8 ... defaultFeatures , 9 BlocksFeature ( { 10 blocks : [ 11 { 12 slug : 'banner' , 13 fields : [ 14 { 15 name : 'style' , 16 type : 'select' , 17 options : [ 'info' , 'warning' , 'error' , 'success' ] , 18 defaultValue : 'info' , 19 } , 20 { 21 name : 'content' , 22 type : 'textarea' , 23 required : true , 24 } , 25 ] , 26 } , 27 { 28 slug : 'cta' , 29 fields : [ 30 { 31 name : 'heading' , 32 type : 'text' , 33 required : true , 34 } , 35 { 36 name : 'link' , 37 type : 'text' , 38 } , 39 ] , 40 } , 41 ] , 42 } ) , 43 ] , 44 } ) , 45 }

Blocks use the same configuration schema as Blocks within Payload's Blocks Field.

Blocks vs Inline Blocks

The BlocksFeature supports two types of blocks:

Blocks

Regular blocks are block-level elements that take up an entire line, similar to paragraphs or headings. They cannot be placed inline with text.

Use blocks for:

Call-to-action sections

Image galleries

Code snippets

Embedded content (videos, maps)

Any component that should stand alone

Inline Blocks

Inline blocks can be inserted within text, appearing alongside other content in the same paragraph. They're useful for elements that need to flow with text.

Use inline blocks for:

Mentions (@user)

Custom badges or tags

Inline icons or emojis

Variable placeholders

Footnote references

1 BlocksFeature ( { 2 3 blocks : [ 4 { 5 slug : 'callout' , 6 fields : [ { name : 'content' , type : 'textarea' } ] , 7 } , 8 ] , 9 10 inlineBlocks : [ 11 { 12 slug : 'mention' , 13 fields : [ 14 { 15 name : 'user' , 16 type : 'relationship' , 17 relationTo : 'users' , 18 required : true , 19 } , 20 ] , 21 } , 22 ] , 23 } )

Data Structure

Block data is stored within the Lexical JSON structure. Each block node contains a fields object with all the block's field values:

1 { 2 "type" : "block" , 3 "version" : 2 , 4 "fields" : { 5 "id" : "65298b13db4ef8c744a7faaa" , 6 "blockType" : "banner" , 7 "blockName" : "Important Notice" , 8 "style" : "warning" , 9 "content" : "This is the block content..." 10 } 11 }

Inline blocks follow a similar structure with type: "inlineBlock" .

Custom Block Components

You can customize how blocks appear in the editor by providing custom React components. This is useful when you want a more visual representation of your block content.

Block Components

For regular blocks, use the admin.components.Block property to provide a custom component:

1 { 2 slug : 'myCustomBlock' , 3 admin : { 4 components : { 5 Block : '/path/to/MyBlockComponent#MyBlockComponent' , 6 } , 7 } , 8 fields : [ 9 { 10 name : 'style' , 11 type : 'select' , 12 options : [ 'primary' , 'secondary' ] , 13 } , 14 ] , 15 }

Your custom component can use composable primitives from @payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client . These components automatically receive block data from context, so you can use them to recreate the default block UI or arrange them in custom layouts:

1 'use client' 2 import type { LexicalBlockClientProps } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 4 import { 5 BlockCollapsible , 6 BlockEditButton , 7 BlockRemoveButton , 8 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' 9 import { useFormFields } from '@payloadcms/ui' 10 11 export const MyBlockComponent : React . FC < LexicalBlockClientProps > = ( ) => { 12 const style = useFormFields ( ( [ fields ] ) => fields . style ) 13 14 return ( 15 < BlockCollapsible removeButton = { false } > 16 < div > Style: { ( style ?. value as string ) ?? 'none' } </ div > 17 < div > 18 You can manually render the remove and edit buttons if you want to: 19 </ div > 20 < div style = { { display : 'flex' } } > 21 < BlockEditButton /> 22 < BlockRemoveButton /> 23 </ div > 24 </ BlockCollapsible > 25 ) 26 }

The BlockCollapsible component automatically renders an edit button that opens a drawer with the block's fields. You can customize this behavior by passing props like removeButton={false} to hide the default remove button and render it yourself.

You can also choose to render something completely different in your custom block component:

1 'use client' 2 import type { LexicalBlockClientProps } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 4 import { 5 BlockEditButton , 6 BlockRemoveButton , 7 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' 8 import { useFormFields } from '@payloadcms/ui' 9 10 export const BlockComponent : React . FC < LexicalBlockClientProps > = ( ) => { 11 const content = useFormFields ( ( [ fields ] ) => fields . content ) 12 13 return ( 14 < div 15 style = { { 16 background : '#6198FF' , 17 borderRadius : 8 , 18 color : 'black' , 19 padding : 16 , 20 } } 21 > 22 < div 23 style = { { 24 display : 'flex' , 25 justifyContent : 'space-between' , 26 marginBottom : 8 , 27 } } 28 > 29 < strong > ⚠️ Banner </ strong > 30 < div style = { { display : 'flex' } } > 31 < BlockEditButton /> 32 < BlockRemoveButton /> 33 </ div > 34 </ div > 35 < p style = { { margin : 0 } } > { ( content ?. value as string ) || 'No content' } </ p > 36 </ div > 37 ) 38 }

Inline Block Components

For inline blocks, similar composable primitives are available:

1 'use client' 2 import type { LexicalInlineBlockClientProps } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 4 import { 5 InlineBlockContainer , 6 InlineBlockEditButton , 7 InlineBlockLabel , 8 InlineBlockRemoveButton , 9 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' 10 11 export const MyInlineBlockComponent : React . FC < 12 LexicalInlineBlockClientProps 13 > = ( ) => { 14 return ( 15 < InlineBlockContainer > 16 < span style = { { backgroundColor : 'lightgreen' , color : 'black' } } > 1 </ span > 17 < InlineBlockLabel /> 18 < span style = { { backgroundColor : 'lightgreen' , color : 'black' } } > 2 </ span > 19 < InlineBlockEditButton /> 20 < span style = { { backgroundColor : 'lightgreen' , color : 'black' } } > 3 </ span > 21 < InlineBlockRemoveButton /> 22 </ InlineBlockContainer > 23 ) 24 }

Or, you can choose to render something completely different in your custom inline block component, for example a badge with a username:

1 'use client' 2 import type { LexicalInlineBlockClientProps } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 4 import { 5 InlineBlockEditButton , 6 InlineBlockRemoveButton , 7 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' 8 import { useFormFields } from '@payloadcms/ui' 9 10 export const MyInlineBlockComponent : React . FC < 11 LexicalInlineBlockClientProps 12 > = ( ) => { 13 const username = useFormFields ( ( [ fields ] ) => fields . username ) 14 15 return ( 16 < div 17 style = { { 18 background : 'linear-gradient(135deg, #667eea 0%, #764ba2 100%)' , 19 borderRadius : 12 , 20 color : 'white' , 21 display : 'flex' , 22 fontFamily : 'var(--font-body)' , 23 fontSize : 13 , 24 padding : '2px 8px' , 25 } } 26 > 27 @ { ( username ?. value as string ) || 'username' } 28 < div style = { { color : 'white' , fill : 'inline-flex' } } > 29 < InlineBlockEditButton /> 30 < InlineBlockRemoveButton /> 31 </ div > 32 </ div > 33 ) 34 }

Label Components

You can also customize the label shown in the block header using admin.components.Label . This is useful for displaying dynamic information based on the block's field values.

Block Label:

1 'use client' 2 import type { LexicalBlockLabelClientProps } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 4 import { useFormFields } from '@payloadcms/ui' 5 6 export const MyBlockLabel : React . FC < LexicalBlockLabelClientProps > = ( ) => { 7 const title = useFormFields ( ( [ fields ] ) => fields . title ) 8 9 return ( 10 < div style = { { backgroundColor : 'lightgreen' , color : 'black' } } > 11 Custom Label. Value of title field: { title ?. value as string } 12 </ div > 13 ) 14 }

Inline Block Label:

1 'use client' 2 import type { LexicalInlineBlockLabelClientProps } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 4 import { useFormFields } from '@payloadcms/ui' 5 6 export const MyInlineBlockLabel : React . FC < 7 LexicalInlineBlockLabelClientProps 8 > = ( ) => { 9 const name = useFormFields ( ( [ fields ] ) => fields . name ) 10 11 return ( 12 < span style = { { backgroundColor : 'lightgreen' , color : 'black' } } > 13 Custom Label. Name field: { name ?. value as string } 14 </ span > 15 ) 16 }

Example: Pre-made CodeBlock

For a real-world example of a custom block component, see the source code for Payload's pre-made CodeBlock. It's a standard block with a custom admin.components.Block component that uses the same APIs documented above—including useFormFields , BlockCollapsible , and the helper buttons.

TypeScript

When building custom block components, you can import the following types for proper typing:

1 import type { 2 3 LexicalBlockClientProps , 4 LexicalBlockServerProps , 5 6 7 LexicalBlockLabelClientProps , 8 LexicalBlockLabelServerProps , 9 10 11 LexicalInlineBlockClientProps , 12 LexicalInlineBlockServerProps , 13 14 15 LexicalInlineBlockLabelClientProps , 16 LexicalInlineBlockLabelServerProps , 17 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical'

Type Use Case LexicalBlockClientProps Client component for admin.components.Block LexicalBlockServerProps Server component for admin.components.Block LexicalBlockLabelClientProps Client component for admin.components.Label LexicalBlockLabelServerProps Server component for admin.components.Label LexicalInlineBlockClientProps Client component for inline admin.components.Block LexicalInlineBlockServerProps Server component for inline admin.components.Block LexicalInlineBlockLabelClientProps Client component for inline admin.components.Label LexicalInlineBlockLabelServerProps Server component for inline admin.components.Label

Rendering Blocks

When rendering rich text content on the frontend, blocks need to be handled by your converter configuration. See the following guides for details:

JSX Converters - For React/Next.js applications

HTML Converters - For static HTML output

Markdown Converters - For markdown output

Each converter allows you to define custom renderers for your block types, giving you full control over how block content appears on your frontend.

Code Block

Payload provides a pre-built CodeBlock that you can use directly in your projects. It includes syntax highlighting, language selection, and optional TypeScript type definitions support:

1 import { BlocksFeature , CodeBlock } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 2 3 BlocksFeature ( { 4 blocks : [ 5 CodeBlock ( { 6 defaultLanguage : 'ts' , 7 languages : { 8 plaintext : 'Plain Text' , 9 js : 'JavaScript' , 10 ts : 'TypeScript' , 11 tsx : 'TSX' , 12 jsx : 'JSX' , 13 } , 14 } ) , 15 ] , 16 } )

CodeBlock Options

Option Description slug Override the block slug. Default: 'Code' defaultLanguage The default language selection. Default: first key in languages languages Object mapping language keys to display labels typescript TypeScript-specific configuration (see below) fieldOverrides Partial block config to override or extend the default CodeBlock

TypeScript Support

When using TypeScript as a language option, you can load external type definitions to provide IntelliSense in the editor:

1 CodeBlock ( { 2 slug : 'PayloadCode' , 3 languages : { 4 ts : 'TypeScript' , 5 } , 6 typescript : { 7 fetchTypes : [ 8 { 9 10 url : 'https://unpkg.com/payload@latest/dist/index.bundled.d.ts' , 11 filePath : 'file:///node_modules/payload/index.d.ts' , 12 } , 13 { 14 url : 'https://unpkg.com/@types/react@latest/index.d.ts' , 15 filePath : 'file:///node_modules/@types/react/index.d.ts' , 16 } , 17 ] , 18 paths : { 19 payload : [ 'file:///node_modules/payload/index.d.ts' ] , 20 react : [ 'file:///node_modules/@types/react/index.d.ts' ] , 21 } , 22 typeRoots : [ 'node_modules/@types' , 'node_modules/payload' ] , 23 enableSemanticValidation : true , 24 } , 25 } )