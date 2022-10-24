The
BlocksFeature allows you to embed Payload's
Blocks Field directly inside your Lexical rich text editor. This provides a powerful way to create structured, reusable content components within your rich text content.
Blocks within Lexical support the same features as standard Payload blocks—including all field types, hooks, validation, access control, and conditional logic. The only difference is that the data is stored within the rich text JSON structure rather than as separate fields.
Basic Setup
To add blocks to your Lexical editor, include the
BlocksFeature in your editor configuration:
1 import { lexicalEditor , BlocksFeature } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 6 editor : lexicalEditor ( { 7 features : ( { defaultFeatures } ) => [ 17 options : [ 'info' , 'warning' , 'error' , 'success' ] ,
Blocks use the same configuration schema as Blocks within Payload's
Blocks Field. Blocks vs Inline Blocks
The
BlocksFeature supports two types of blocks:
Blocks
Regular blocks are
block-level elements that take up an entire line, similar to paragraphs or headings. They cannot be placed inline with text.
Use blocks for:
Call-to-action sections Image galleries Code snippets Embedded content (videos, maps) Any component that should stand alone Inline Blocks
Inline blocks can be
inserted within text, appearing alongside other content in the same paragraph. They're useful for elements that need to flow with text.
Use inline blocks for:
Mentions (@user) Custom badges or tags Inline icons or emojis Variable placeholders Footnote references 6 fields : [ { name : 'content' , type : 'textarea' } ] , Data Structure
Block data is stored within the Lexical JSON structure. Each block node contains a
fields object with all the block's field values:
5 "id" : "65298b13db4ef8c744a7faaa" , 7 "blockName" : "Important Notice" , 9 "content" : "This is the block content..."
Inline blocks follow a similar structure with
type: "inlineBlock".
Custom Block Components
You can customize how blocks appear in the editor by providing custom React components. This is useful when you want a more visual representation of your block content.
Block Components
For regular blocks, use the
admin.components.Block property to provide a custom component:
5 Block : '/path/to/MyBlockComponent#MyBlockComponent' , 12 options : [ 'primary' , 'secondary' ] ,
Your custom component can use composable primitives from
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client. These components automatically receive block data from context, so you can use them to recreate the default block UI or arrange them in custom layouts:
2 import type { LexicalBlockClientProps } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 8 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' 9 import { useFormFields } from '@payloadcms/ui' 11 export const MyBlockComponent : React . FC < LexicalBlockClientProps > = ( ) => { 12 const style = useFormFields ( ( [ fields ] ) => fields . style ) 15 < BlockCollapsible removeButton = { false } > 16 < div > Style: { ( style ?. value as string ) ?? 'none' } </ div > 18 You can manually render the remove and edit buttons if you want to: 20 < div style = { { display : 'flex' } } >
The
BlockCollapsible component automatically renders an edit button that opens a drawer with the block's fields. You can customize this behavior by passing props like
removeButton={false} to hide the default remove button and render it yourself.
You can also choose to render something completely different in your custom block component:
2 import type { LexicalBlockClientProps } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 7 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' 8 import { useFormFields } from '@payloadcms/ui' 10 export const BlockComponent : React . FC < LexicalBlockClientProps > = ( ) => { 11 const content = useFormFields ( ( [ fields ] ) => fields . content ) 16 background : '#6198FF' , 25 justifyContent : 'space-between' , 29 < strong > ⚠️ Banner </ strong > 30 < div style = { { display : 'flex' } } > 35 < p style = { { margin : 0 } } > { ( content ?. value as string ) || 'No content' } </ p > Inline Block Components
For inline blocks, similar composable primitives are available:
2 import type { LexicalInlineBlockClientProps } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 8 InlineBlockRemoveButton , 9 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' 11 export const MyInlineBlockComponent : React . FC < 12 LexicalInlineBlockClientProps 15 < InlineBlockContainer > 16 < span style = { { backgroundColor : 'lightgreen' , color : 'black' } } > 1 </ span > 18 < span style = { { backgroundColor : 'lightgreen' , color : 'black' } } > 2 </ span > 19 < InlineBlockEditButton /> 20 < span style = { { backgroundColor : 'lightgreen' , color : 'black' } } > 3 </ span > 21 < InlineBlockRemoveButton /> 22 </ InlineBlockContainer >
Or, you can choose to render something completely different in your custom inline block component, for example a badge with a username:
2 import type { LexicalInlineBlockClientProps } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 6 InlineBlockRemoveButton , 7 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' 8 import { useFormFields } from '@payloadcms/ui' 10 export const MyInlineBlockComponent : React . FC < 11 LexicalInlineBlockClientProps 13 const username = useFormFields ( ( [ fields ] ) => fields . username ) 18 background : 'linear-gradient(135deg, #667eea 0%, #764ba2 100%)' , 22 fontFamily : 'var(--font-body)' , 27 @ { ( username ?. value as string ) || 'username' } 28 < div style = { { color : 'white' , fill : 'inline-flex' } } > 29 < InlineBlockEditButton /> 30 < InlineBlockRemoveButton /> Label Components
You can also customize the label shown in the block header using
admin.components.Label. This is useful for displaying dynamic information based on the block's field values.
Block Label: 2 import type { LexicalBlockLabelClientProps } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 4 import { useFormFields } from '@payloadcms/ui' 6 export const MyBlockLabel : React . FC < LexicalBlockLabelClientProps > = ( ) => { 7 const title = useFormFields ( ( [ fields ] ) => fields . title ) 10 < div style = { { backgroundColor : 'lightgreen' , color : 'black' } } > 11 Custom Label. Value of title field: { title ?. value as string } Inline Block Label: 2 import type { LexicalInlineBlockLabelClientProps } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 4 import { useFormFields } from '@payloadcms/ui' 6 export const MyInlineBlockLabel : React . FC < 7 LexicalInlineBlockLabelClientProps 9 const name = useFormFields ( ( [ fields ] ) => fields . name ) 12 < span style = { { backgroundColor : 'lightgreen' , color : 'black' } } > 13 Custom Label. Name field: { name ?. value as string } Example: Pre-made CodeBlock
For a real-world example of a custom block component, see the
source code for Payload's pre-made CodeBlock. It's a standard block with a custom
admin.components.Block component that uses the same APIs documented above—including
useFormFields,
BlockCollapsible, and the helper buttons.
TypeScript
When building custom block components, you can import the following types for proper typing:
3 LexicalBlockClientProps , 4 LexicalBlockServerProps , 7 LexicalBlockLabelClientProps , 8 LexicalBlockLabelServerProps , 11 LexicalInlineBlockClientProps , 12 LexicalInlineBlockServerProps , 15 LexicalInlineBlockLabelClientProps , 16 LexicalInlineBlockLabelServerProps , 17 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' Rendering Blocks
When rendering rich text content on the frontend, blocks need to be handled by your converter configuration. See the following guides for details:
Each converter allows you to define custom renderers for your block types, giving you full control over how block content appears on your frontend.
Code Block
Payload provides a pre-built
CodeBlock that you can use directly in your projects. It includes syntax highlighting, language selection, and optional TypeScript type definitions support:
1 import { BlocksFeature , CodeBlock } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 8 plaintext : 'Plain Text' , CodeBlock Options TypeScript Support
When using TypeScript as a language option, you can load external type definitions to provide IntelliSense in the editor:
10 url : 'https://unpkg.com/payload@latest/dist/index.bundled.d.ts' , 11 filePath : 'file:///node_modules/payload/index.d.ts' , 14 url : 'https://unpkg.com/@types/react@latest/index.d.ts' , 15 filePath : 'file:///node_modules/@types/react/index.d.ts' , 19 payload : [ 'file:///node_modules/payload/index.d.ts' ] , 20 react : [ 'file:///node_modules/@types/react/index.d.ts' ] , 22 typeRoots : [ 'node_modules/@types' , 'node_modules/payload' ] , 23 enableSemanticValidation : true ,