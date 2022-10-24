Relationship and Upload Inputs
RelationshipInput and
UploadInput are the input-level interfaces used by Payload's relationship-backed fields. Use them when replacing a field component while preserving Payload's document-selection workflows.
Import
RelationshipInput
RelationshipInput selects documents from one or more Collections. Use
appearance="select" for searchable inline results or
appearance="drawer" to choose documents from a List Drawer.
UploadInput
UploadInput relates documents from an upload-enabled Collection. Its empty state includes Create New, Choose from existing, and drag-and-drop file intake when the current user has permission to create uploads.
This differs from
Upload, which manages the file attached to an upload-enabled Collection's own Edit View, and
Dropzone, which only handles incoming files.
RelationshipInput props
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Identifies the selectable Collections.
—
Identifies the form field.
—
Selects one document or multiple documents.
—
Supplies the controlled relationship value.
—
Receives the updated relationship value.
Chooses inline search or List Drawer selection.
Allows creating related documents.
Allows opening selected documents for editing.
—
Restricts selectable documents.
Enables reordering when
Disables selection and editing.
UploadInput props
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Identifies the upload-enabled Collections.
—
Identifies the form field.
—
Supplies the controlled upload relationship.
—
Receives the updated upload relationship.
Shows file creation when permissions allow it.
Allows multiple upload documents.
—
Displays thumbnails for selected uploads.
—
Limits selections in multi-value mode.
—
Restricts documents shown in the List Drawer.
Disables selection, removal, and upload intake.
* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.
Provider requirements
These inputs are intended for Payload Custom Fields. They rely on the Admin Panel's Config, Auth, Translation, Locale, Modal, drawer, and document-event contexts.
UploadInput also uses Payload's bulk-upload context. Use the complete
RelationshipField or
UploadField when Payload should manage the field configuration and form connection for you.
Was this page helpful?