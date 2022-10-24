RelationshipInput and UploadInput are the input-level interfaces used by Payload's relationship-backed fields. Use them when replacing a field component while preserving Payload's document-selection workflows.

Import

1 import { RelationshipInput , UploadInput } from '@payloadcms/ui'

RelationshipInput

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RelationshipInput selects documents from one or more Collections. Use appearance="select" for searchable inline results or appearance="drawer" to choose documents from a List Drawer.

UploadInput

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UploadInput relates documents from an upload-enabled Collection. Its empty state includes Create New, Choose from existing, and drag-and-drop file intake when the current user has permission to create uploads.

This differs from Upload , which manages the file attached to an upload-enabled Collection's own Edit View, and Dropzone , which only handles incoming files.

RelationshipInput props

Prop Type Default Description relationTo * string[] — Identifies the selectable Collections. path * string — Identifies the form field. hasMany * boolean — Selects one document or multiple documents. value ValueWithRelation | ValueWithRelation[] — Supplies the controlled relationship value. onChange * (value) => void — Receives the updated relationship value. appearance 'select' | 'drawer' 'select' Chooses inline search or List Drawer selection. allowCreate boolean true Allows creating related documents. allowEdit boolean true Allows opening selected documents for editing. filterOptions FilterOptionsResult — Restricts selectable documents. isSortable boolean true Enables reordering when hasMany is enabled. readOnly boolean false Disables selection and editing.

UploadInput props

Prop Type Default Description relationTo * string | string[] — Identifies the upload-enabled Collections. path * string — Identifies the form field. value string | number | ValueWithRelation[] — Supplies the controlled upload relationship. onChange (value) => void — Receives the updated upload relationship. allowCreate boolean false Shows file creation when permissions allow it. hasMany boolean false Allows multiple upload documents. displayPreview boolean — Displays thumbnails for selected uploads. maxRows number — Limits selections in multi-value mode. filterOptions FilterOptionsResult — Restricts documents shown in the List Drawer. readOnly boolean false Disables selection, removal, and upload intake.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.

Provider requirements