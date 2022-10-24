Collection Access Control
You can define Collection-level Access Control within each Collection's
access property. All Access Control functions accept one
args argument.
Available Controls
|Function
|Allows/Denies Access
create
|Used in the
create operation
read
|Used in the
find and
findByID operations
update
|Used in the
update operation
delete
|Used in the
delete operation
Auth-enabled Controls
If a Collection supports
Authentication, the following Access Controls become available:
|Function
|Allows/Denies Access
admin
|Used to restrict access to the Payload Admin panel
unlock
|Used to restrict which users can access the
unlock operation
Example Collection config:
Create
Returns a boolean which allows/denies access to the
create request.
Available argument properties:
|Option
|Description
req
|The Express
request object containing the currently authenticated
user
data
|The data passed to create the document with.
Example:
Read
Read access functions can return a boolean result or optionally return a query constraint which limits the documents that are returned to only those that match the constraint you provide. This can be helpful to restrict users' access to only certain documents however you specify.
Available argument properties:
|Option
|Description
req
|The Express
request object containing the currently authenticated
user
id
id of document requested, if within
findByID
Example:
Update
Update access functions can return a boolean result or optionally return a query constraint to limit the document(s) that can be updated by the currently authenticated user. For example, returning a
query from the
update Access Control is helpful in cases where you would like to restrict a user to only being able to update the documents containing a
createdBy relationship field equal to the user's ID.
Available argument properties:
|Option
|Description
req
|The Express
request object containing the currently authenticated
user
id
id of document requested to update
data
|The data passed to update the document with
Example:
Delete
Similarly to the Update function, returns a boolean or a query constraint to limit which documents can be deleted by which users.
Available argument properties:
|Option
|Description
req
|The Express
request object with additional
user property, which is the currently logged in user
id
id of document requested to delete
Example:
Admin
If the Collection is used to access the Payload Admin panel, the
Admin Access Control function determines whether or not the currently logged in user can access the admin UI.
Available argument properties:
|Option
|Description
req
|The Express
request object containing the currently authenticated
user
Unlock
Determines which users can unlock other users who may be blocked from authenticating successfully due to failing too many login attempts.
Available argument properties:
|Option
|Description
req
|The Express
request object containing the currently authenticated
user